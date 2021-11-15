MTG Rivals and MPL League rosters revealed for 2021-2022 season

The rosters for the 2021-2022 season of the Magic Pro League and Rivals League were unveiled today by Wizards of the Coast.
The future of MTG esports beyond the 2021-2022 season remains uncertain, with both the MPL and Rivals League getting removed after the 2022 Magic World Championship. Both leagues will remain in place for the 2021-2022 season and play an important role in who qualifies to compete at Worlds later in 2022.
Magic Pro League roster 2021-2022
Based on competitive play throughout the 2020-2021 season, a total of 24 players earned a spot within the MPL for the 2021-2022 season.
|Chris Botelho
|Kai Budde
|Stan Cifka
|PVDDR
|Jean-Emmanuel Depraz
|Javier Dominguez
|Arne Huschenbeth
|Yoshihiko Ikawa
|Eli Kassis
|Riku Kumagai
|Luca Magni
|Seth Manfield
|Jan Merkel
|Noriyuki Mori
|Gabriel Nassif
|Sam Pardee
|Keisuke Sato
|Rei Sato
|Lee Shi Tian
|Matt Sperling
|Ondřej Stráský
|Yuta Takahashi
|Gavin Thompson
|Jacob Wilson
Rivals League roster 2021-2022
Chris Kvartek has retired from professional play to take a position at WotC. He’ll be replaced in the 2021-2022 season by the highest finisher from the previous season’s Challenger Gauntlet, Tomáš Pokorný. A total of 48 players earned a spot in the Rivals League for the 2021-2022 season.
|Matthieu Avignon
|Federico Bastos
|Ian Birrell
|Brian Braun-Duin
|Autumn Burchett
|Corey Burkhart
|Austin Bursavich
|Márcio Carvalho
|Andrew Cuneo
|Louis-Samuel Deltour
|Reid Duke
|Kenji Egashira
|Ivan Floch
|Piotr Głogowski
|Simon Görtzen
|Kenta Harane
|Christian Hauck
|Alexander Hayne
|David Inglis
|Shintaro Ishimura
|William Jensen
|Martin Jůza
|Zachary Kiihne
|Grzegorz Kowalski
|Matti Kuisma
|Raphaël Lévy
|Eli Loveman
|Andrea Mengucci
|João Moreira
|Théo Moutier
|Brad Nelson
|Logan Nettles
|Ma Noah
|Tomáš Pokorný
|Sebastián Pozzo
|Sam Rolph
|Carlos Romão
|Luis Salvatto
|Bernardo Santos
|Luis Scott-Vargas
|Thoralf Severin
|Shahar Shenhar
|Mike Sigrist
|Miguel Simões
|Jakub Tóth
|Brent Vos
|Shota Yasooka
|Ken Yukuhiro
Players from both leagues will begin their run toward the 2021-2022 Magic World Championship via the Innistrad Championship, which will take place from Dec. 3 to 5.