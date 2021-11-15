MTG Rivals and MPL League rosters revealed for 2021-2022 season

The rosters for the 2021-2022 season of the Magic Pro League and Rivals League were unveiled today by Wizards of the Coast.

The future of MTG esports beyond the 2021-2022 season remains uncertain, with both the MPL and Rivals League getting removed after the 2022 Magic World Championship. Both leagues will remain in place for the 2021-2022 season and play an important role in who qualifies to compete at Worlds later in 2022.

Magic Pro League roster 2021-2022

Based on competitive play throughout the 2020-2021 season, a total of 24 players earned a spot within the MPL for the 2021-2022 season.

Chris Botelho Kai Budde Stan Cifka PVDDR Jean-Emmanuel Depraz Javier Dominguez Arne Huschenbeth Yoshihiko Ikawa Eli Kassis Riku Kumagai Luca Magni Seth Manfield Jan Merkel Noriyuki Mori Gabriel Nassif Sam Pardee Keisuke Sato Rei Sato Lee Shi Tian Matt Sperling Ondřej Stráský Yuta Takahashi Gavin Thompson Jacob Wilson

Rivals League roster 2021-2022

Chris Kvartek has retired from professional play to take a position at WotC. He’ll be replaced in the 2021-2022 season by the highest finisher from the previous season’s Challenger Gauntlet, Tomáš Pokorný. A total of 48 players earned a spot in the Rivals League for the 2021-2022 season.

Matthieu Avignon Federico Bastos Ian Birrell Brian Braun-Duin Autumn Burchett Corey Burkhart Austin Bursavich Márcio Carvalho Andrew Cuneo Louis-Samuel Deltour Reid Duke Kenji Egashira Ivan Floch Piotr Głogowski Simon Görtzen Kenta Harane Christian Hauck Alexander Hayne David Inglis Shintaro Ishimura William Jensen Martin Jůza Zachary Kiihne Grzegorz Kowalski Matti Kuisma Raphaël Lévy Eli Loveman Andrea Mengucci João Moreira Théo Moutier Brad Nelson Logan Nettles Ma Noah Tomáš Pokorný Sebastián Pozzo Sam Rolph Carlos Romão Luis Salvatto Bernardo Santos Luis Scott-Vargas Thoralf Severin Shahar Shenhar Mike Sigrist Miguel Simões Jakub Tóth Brent Vos Shota Yasooka Ken Yukuhiro

Players from both leagues will begin their run toward the 2021-2022 Magic World Championship via the Innistrad Championship, which will take place from Dec. 3 to 5.