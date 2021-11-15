MTG Rivals and MPL League rosters revealed for 2021-2022 season

The road to Worlds begins in December.

Alrund's Epiphany
Image via WotC

The rosters for the 2021-2022 season of the Magic Pro League and Rivals League were unveiled today by Wizards of the Coast.

The future of MTG esports beyond the 2021-2022 season remains uncertain, with both the MPL and Rivals League getting removed after the 2022 Magic World Championship. Both leagues will remain in place for the 2021-2022 season and play an important role in who qualifies to compete at Worlds later in 2022. 

Magic Pro League roster 2021-2022

Based on competitive play throughout the 2020-2021 season, a total of 24 players earned a spot within the MPL for the 2021-2022 season.

Chris BotelhoKai BuddeStan Cifka
PVDDRJean-Emmanuel DeprazJavier Dominguez
Arne HuschenbethYoshihiko IkawaEli Kassis
Riku KumagaiLuca MagniSeth Manfield
Jan MerkelNoriyuki MoriGabriel Nassif
Sam PardeeKeisuke SatoRei Sato
Lee Shi TianMatt SperlingOndřej Stráský
Yuta TakahashiGavin ThompsonJacob Wilson

Rivals League roster 2021-2022

Chris Kvartek has retired from professional play to take a position at WotC. He’ll be replaced in the 2021-2022 season by the highest finisher from the previous season’s Challenger Gauntlet, Tomáš Pokorný. A total of 48 players earned a spot in the Rivals League for the 2021-2022 season.

Matthieu AvignonFederico BastosIan Birrell
Brian Braun-DuinAutumn BurchettCorey Burkhart
Austin BursavichMárcio CarvalhoAndrew Cuneo
Louis-Samuel DeltourReid DukeKenji Egashira
Ivan FlochPiotr GłogowskiSimon Görtzen
Kenta HaraneChristian HauckAlexander Hayne
David InglisShintaro IshimuraWilliam Jensen
Martin JůzaZachary KiihneGrzegorz Kowalski
Matti KuismaRaphaël LévyEli Loveman
Andrea MengucciJoão MoreiraThéo Moutier
Brad NelsonLogan NettlesMa Noah
Tomáš PokornýSebastián PozzoSam Rolph
Carlos RomãoLuis SalvattoBernardo Santos
Luis Scott-VargasThoralf SeverinShahar Shenhar
Mike SigristMiguel SimõesJakub Tóth
Brent VosShota YasookaKen Yukuhiro

Players from both leagues will begin their run toward the 2021-2022 Magic World Championship via the Innistrad Championship, which will take place from Dec. 3 to 5.