MTG Powerstones fuel Goblin Blast-Runner in The Brothers’ War

Wizards of the Coast has leaned into more Magic: The Gathering sacrifice themes within The Brothers’ War, showcasing a goblin one-drop that can become a menace.

Sacrifice themes have dominated the MTG meta within the colors Red and Black, from Standard to even Explorer at the Magic World Championship last weekend. The upcoming Standard-legal The Brothers’ War set will have the potential to fuel those strategies even more with the sacrificing of Powerstones. Revealed today during the BRO spoilers, Goblin Blast-Runner is a sneaky one-drop with a rarity of Common that has potential within Limited and Constructed formats.

Goblin Blast-Runner

Mana cost: R

Type: Creature—Goblin

Rarity: Common

Stats: 1/2

Ability: Goblin Blast-Runner gets +2/+0 and has Menace as long as you sacrificed a permanent this turn.

Roughly half of the BRO spoilers have been revealed, showcasing sacrifice themes not only in Black and Red but colorless Artifacts and Blue as well. In conjunction with Powerstones getting sacrificed for mana ramp or the activation of mana abilities, Goblin Blast-Runner can attack as a 3/2 with Menace.

For a one-drop to have access to 3/2 stats and the keyword Menace isn’t normal, especially with a rarity of Common. The goblin will likely have a major impact within the BRO Limited format (Draft) and has potential within Standard, Explorer, and Pioneer Constructed as well.

Test out Goblin Blast-Runner at the BRO prerelease events that start on Nov. 11. A digital release for The Brothers’ War is scheduled for Nov. 15, followed by a global launch on Nov. 18.