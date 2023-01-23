MTG Phyrexian horror ONE spoiler in White prevents and deals direct damage

A possible Magic: The Gathering cycle of Mono-colored Obliterator Phyrexian horrors within Phyrexia: All Will Be One will impact multiple formats, with Phyrexian Champion in Mono-White changing how the color typically functions.

Scheduled to globally release on Feb. 10, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) will shake up Standard with the addition of mechanics like Toxic and Oil counters. The set also contains two Mono-colored Phyrexian horrors, a reprint of Phyrexian Obliterator in Mono-Black, and revealed today, a Mono-White Phyrexian Champion that is either a part of a cycle or is a mirror to Obliterator.

Phyrexian Champion

If damage would be dealt to Phyrexian Champion, prevent that damage. When damage is prevented this way, Phyrexian Champion deals that much damage to any other target. Translation provided by Reddit user.

Playable within Mono-White decks in Standard, the Phyrexian Champion is a four-drop Flyer with 5/5 stats, making it an S-tier card. And as an added bonus, the Phyrexian Horror also prevents damage that would be dealt to it, redirecting that damage onto another target.

The color White typically doesn’t ping targets for damage in MTG, as that ability is usually found in the colors Black or Red. Having the ability to deal direct damage to any target in a Mono-White deck is a big deal that may impact multiple Magic formats.

Most Mono-White decks in Standard are running a few copies of Sanctuary Warden on the top end. But Phyrexian Champion is cheaper to play and might even be a stronger card to play in most matchups. The only downside to the Phyrexian horror is Standard is that it competes with The Wandering Emperor in the four-drop spot.

Players can test out Phyrexian Champion during ONE prerelease events that start on Feb. 3 or through the digital launch that will take place on Feb. 7.