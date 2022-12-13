MTG Oil Slick foil treatments seep into basic lands for Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Wizards of the Coast is testing out a new Magic: The Gathering foil treatment within Phyrexia: All Will Be One, showcasing basic lands that have been Compleated.

The Multiverse war with the Phyrexians will shift over to the plane of New Phyrexia with the global release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) on Feb. 10. Formerly known as Mirrodin, the Phyrexians Compleated all five mana colors upon taking over the plane, splitting into five main factions. The Compleation of the five MTG colors is shown through Oil Slick foil treatments within the ONE set, which were revealed today by WotC during the Phyrexia: All Will Be One preview stream.

Image via WotC

Each of the five basic lands with the Oil Slick treatments was illustrated by a different MTG artist.

White: Dan Mumford

Blue: Evan Cagle

Black: Daria Khlebnikova

Red: Indra Nugroho

Green: Alayna Danner

Image via WotC

The Oil Slick foil treatment will also be used on several other ONE cards, like the version of Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines that was previewed today during the Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler stream.

Each of the five MTG basic land colors will have three other versions, too. Players can find the Oil Slick basic lands and other ONE cards with the foil treatment within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat bundle and in collector booster packs.

Similar to the release of BRO, prerelease events for ONE will launch first, running from Feb. 3 to 9. A digital launch will take place on Feb. 7 and the global release is scheduled for Feb. 10. It is unknown at time of writing if the Oil Slick foil treatments of the basic lands in Phyrexia: All Will Be One will be offered in MTG Arena.