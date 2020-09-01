MTG Nissa goes Golgari in Zendikar Rising planeswalker reveal

A third Zendikar Rising planeswalker card was revealed today, featuring a new Golgari Nissa in Nissa of Shadowed Boughs.

Nissa has primarily been a Mono-Green planeswalker throughout her history, with the exception of Nissa, Steward of Elements where the color Blue was added to her. Revealed as the third planeswalker in ZNR today, she’s acquired the color Black as a mana cost in Nissa of Shadowed Boughs.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

As the new Golgari representative, Nissa packs a punch with her new planeswalker card in ZNR. She has a passive ability of Landfall. Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, you place a loyalty counter on Nissa of Shadowed Boughs.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Nissa then turns that land into a powerful weapon with her plus one in that her controller can untap a land and have it become a 3/3 Elemental creature with haste and menace until the end of turn. Nissa has always enjoyed turning lands into Elemental creatures, but in ZNR, they’ll have a boost of power thanks to them having haste and menace until the end of turn.

And for the ultimate on Nissa of Shadowed Boughs, her controller may put a creature card with converted mana cost less than or equal to the number of lands controlled onto the battlefield from that controller’s hand or graveyard—with two +1/+1 counters on it. Nissa has a loyalty of four upon entering the battlefield, making it possible to activate her minus-five ultimate on the same turn.

Show off the power level of Golgari Nissa when ZNR launches via MTG Arena on Sept. 17 and tabletop on Sept. 25.