MTG Mythic Championship VII is down one competitor

Mythic Championship qualifier George Kaschihin has been removed from the 68-player Magic: The Gathering Arena Championship roster. Wizards of the Coast said that Kaschihin won’t be attending the last major MTG Arena tournament of the year because of a visa delay.

“Unfortunately, due to a visa delay, George Kaschihin will no longer be attending Mythic Championship VII,” WotC said. “With insufficient time to accommodate a new competitor, the event will proceed with 67 total players and Kaschihin will be invited to the first Mythic Invitational of 2020.”

Kaschihin’s absence from the 68-player roster means that a competitor, other than the four MPL Division winners from the ELD split, may receive a day-one bye. If a bye is awarded, it could impact the Challenger Mythic Points race and who makes it into the top-16 at MCVII.

Rather than receiving 11 free Mythic Points for showing up, one player could earn 24 before they even play a match. A day-one bye also increases a player’s chance of winning the tournament since the field is cut down from 68 (67 now) to 16 for day two. And if a bye is awarded, then one competitor who would’ve earned a seat in the top-16 won’t make it.

Kaschihin qualified for MCVII through the MTG Arena Mythic Qualifiers in October. Playing a Sultai Food deck, prior to the Oko ban, he finished in fourth place. Kaschihin will still get to compete at a Mythic Championship, but he’ll have to wait for the first Invitational in 2020 to do so.

Mythic Championship VII has a $750,000 total prize pool and the winner will earn $100,000. The last major Magic tournament of the year, played in MTG Arena, takes place from Dec. 6 to 8.

WotC hasn’t responded to Dot Esports’ request for comment at time of writing.