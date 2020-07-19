MTG Mono-White Aggro wins Untapped Qualifier III

Amid a field overflowing with Temur Reclamation decks, Hoshi Yuki won the Magic: The Gathering Arena Red Bull Untapped Qualifier three.

Only four players in total brought a Mono-White Aggro decklist to the third MTG Arena Red Bull Untapped Qualifiers with Yuki being the only player with that deck to finish in the top 64. With a record of 12-0-2, Yuki managed to defeat Bant Ramp and Temur Reclamation in the top eight for the win.

Image via Red Bull Untapped

Hoshi Yuki: Mono-White Aggro

Quentin Leroy: Temur Reclamation

Thomas Holzinger: Temur Reclamation

Yuki Matsuda: Temur Reclamation

Kaname Yanase: Temur Reclamation

Chris Botelho: Temur Reclamation

Evgeniy Karpovskiy: Bant Ramp

Jerome Bastogne: Four-Color Reclamation

The Mono-White Aggro deck by Yuki contained a total of 16 one-drops for a strategy of going wide. And then to support the go-wide strategy the deck contained a number of anthem effects such as Glorius Anthem, Unbreakable Formation, Venerated Loxodon, and Basri’s Solidarity. In short, Yuki constructed the deck specifically to defeat Temur Reclamation, and it did.

Despite the stellar gameplay from Yuki and the win with Mono-White Aggro, Temur Reclamation and Bant Ramp were the focus of the weekend, dominating the meta with a total of 380 number of decks. Over 21 percent of the third MTG Arena Untapped field played Temur Reclamation this weekend while around 13 percent were on Bant Ramp.

The other most-popular decks included Mono-Green Aggro, around 11 percent of the field; along with Sultai Ramp, Azorius Control, and Rakdos Sacrifice at around seven percent.

There remains three more MTG Arena Red Bull Untapped International Qualifiers, with the fourth taking place on August 8. A UK Online Qualifier will also take place on July 26.