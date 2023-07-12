MTG Medallion cycle drops in Commander Masters, but they aren’t Fetch lands

Wizards of the Coast is reprinting the Medallion cycle, five Magic: The Gathering Artifact cards that reduce the cost of spells for a specific color that were showcased during the Commander Masters preview stream on July 11. But many players in the community would rather have a reprint of Ally-colored Fetch lands instead.

The Commander Masters (CMM) set contains reprinted cards throughout the history of Magic, as the purpose of sets like these is to provide players affordable access to cards. The more reprints a card has, the more affordable it becomes on the secondary market as a single for sale. Most of the cards shown during the CMM spoiler stream weren’t what players were looking for. The Medallion cycle, however, provides hope that other valuable reprints are included in the Commander Masters set.

What is the MTG Medallion cycle in Commander Masters?

All variants of the Medallion cycle in CMM. | Image via WotC

The Medallion cycle contains a total of five cards for each of the five MTG colors. Each reduces the cost of spells by one mana for that specific color and they were originally printed in Tempest and then reprinted in Commander 2014. The CMM set will be the third reprint of the Medallion cycle. Each Medallion costs two mana of any color to cast and is an Artifact.

Pearl Medallion : Reduces the cost of spells in the color White.

: Reduces the cost of spells in the color White. Sapphire Medallion : Reduces the cost of spells in the color Blue.

: Reduces the cost of spells in the color Blue. Jet Medallion : Reduces the cost of spells in the color Black.

: Reduces the cost of spells in the color Black. Ruby Medallion : Reduces the cost of spells in the color Red.

: Reduces the cost of spells in the color Red. Emerald Medallion: Reduces the cost of spells in the color Green.

Prices for cards in the Medallion cycle prior to CMM range from $15 to $30 depending on the set. A reprint in CMM should drop most of the Medallion cards to under $20.

The Fetch land predicament

Getting a reprint of the Medallion cycle is a plus for the casual Commander and cEDH competitive players. Fetch lands, however, are a much better option and players are still waiting for WotC to reprint the Ally Fetch lands after the enemy colors were reprinted in Modern Horizons Two.

Arid Mesa, Marsh Flats, Misty Rainforest, Scalding Tarn, and Verdant Catacombs were reprinted in MH2. The five Fetch lands players are hoping are included in the CMM set are Bloodstained Mire, Flooded Strand, Polluted Delta, Windswept Heath, and Wooded Foothills.

Fetch lands are typically better than Medallions because of the synergy possibilities and because players can easily pay one life to search for one of two lands of a specific color and put it directly onto the battlefield. A Medallion, however, only reduces the cost of a specific color spell and can get removed from the battlefield.

A reprint of Ally Fetch lands would drop prices, much like it did for the enemy colors in MH2. Many players still believe these popular lands will show up in the CMM set, and if not in Modern Horizons Three, which no release date has been revealed for at time of writing.

The Commander Master spoiler season started on July 11 and will run to July 20, so there is still time for an Ally Fetch land announcement. Players can dive into CMM Draft starting on July 28, and the official global launch is on Aug. 4.

