MTG Mark Rosewater teases “things to come” in Ikoria, Lair of the Behemoths

A misprint spoiler date for the Magic: The Gathering upcoming set, Ikoria, Lair of the Behemoths, led to Mark Rosewater teasing fans about its contents.

Players were told there are two new mechanics within the Ikoria set yesterday, and now Rosewater, head designer of MTG, has dropped a slew of information. In response to players who are under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosewater shared what he calls “things to come” in the Ikoria, Lair of the Behemoths set that is due to release on April 24.

Magic’s seventh Egg.

A card with the text “four or more times this game.”

A card with the text “total power 10 or less.”

Magic’s largest power/toughness granting aura.

A card with the text “X is the number of times this creature has mutated.”

Magic’s third and fourth card with “(Zero is even.)” reminder text.

Three cards with the text “different name(s).”

13 different types of counters.

A card that says “choose a kind of counter at random.”

A card with the text “remove eight foreshadow counters.”

A cycle that players have been asking us to make for over ten years.

The 13 different types of counters mentioned by Rosewater are likely referring to keyword counters, an item included in the Ikoria, Lair of Behemoths prerelease packs. Not including keywords like Haste and Flash, there are 11 evergreen keywords that could apply to the 13 various counters.

Also included in Rosewater’s list of things in the upcoming MTG set were seven creature types, including a squirrel in a Standard-legal set.

Dinosaur Turtle

Shark Beast

Demon Kraken

Elemental Otter

Brushwagg

Hellion Horror

Nightmare Squirrel

The new Magic set, Ikoria, Lair of the Behemoths releases on April 24. Also releasing with the set are five new preconstructed Commander decks, replacing Planeswalker decks.