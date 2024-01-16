MTG Legendary Dryad returns to Standard through Murders at Karlov Manor

For the third time in Magic: The Gathering history, the Trostani have a card, showcased in Murders at Karlov Manor through the dryad Trostani, Three Whispers.

The Trostani is the guildmaster of the Selesnya Conclave, composed of three Dryads as one, representing the Selesyna values of order, life, and harmony. The last time Trostani had a card in Magic was from Guilds of Ravnica, and it saw a good amount of gameplay within the Constructed format. Within the Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) set, the MTG Dryad returns to Standard through Trostani, Three Whispers. The Legendary creature isn’t trying to solve a Case or have a Disguise, but it does have use for the extra mana you have left up.

Trostani, Three Whispers | Image via WotC

Tronstani, Three Whispers is a three-drop Mythic Rare with three mana sink options. The Legendary Dryad is cheap to cast and even offers one of the mana as a Hybrid.

Mana cost : G,G/W,W

: G,G/W,W Type : Legendary Creature—Dryad

: Legendary Creature—Dryad Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 4/4

: 4/4 Activated ability one : Pay 1G—Target creature gains Deathtouch until end of the turn

: Pay 1G—Target creature gains Deathtouch until end of the turn Activated ability two : Pay G/W hybrid—Target creature gains Vigilance until end of the turn

: Pay G/W hybrid—Target creature gains Vigilance until end of the turn Activated ability three: Pay 2W—Target creature gains Double Strike until end of the turn.

Trostani, Three Whispers has a great casting cost for a 4/4 creature, able to block most attacks and apply pressure when needed. The activated abilities are a sweet bonus since none of the costs require Trostani, Three Whispers to tap.

A downside to the Legendary Dryad is that the Mythic Rare works best within a low-cost Green and White creature deck, which will typically run less mana than a midrange build that could use extra mana better. But it’s too early to judge yet as Trostani, Three Whispers has the potential to significantly impact a Constructed meta.

You can test out Trostani, Three Whispers at MTG Prerelease events for Muders at Karlov Manor that start on Feb. 2, followed by the digital launch on Feb. 6.