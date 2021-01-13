MTG Kaldheim 2-color Saga cycle continues to support tribal strategies

Kaldheim spoiler season is nearing its end, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t powerful cards left to be spoiled.

A major card type in Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Viking-themed set is the return of Sagas. Sagas are enchantments that provide value over three turns.

The Sagas in Kaldheim support various two-colored strategies that generally focus on a specific tribe. Today’s Kaldheim spoilers included three Sagas that fit the set’s tribal theme.

Battle of Frost and Fire

Image via WOTC

CMC: 3UR

Type: Enchantment Saga

Rarity: Rare

First ability: Battle of Frost and Fire deals four damage to each non-Giant creature and each planeswalker.

Second ability: Scry three.

Third ability: Whenever you cast a spell with converted mana cost five or greater this turn, draw two card, then discard a card.

A potential Izzet Giants deck finds a solid piece with this Saga. The first two chapters of the Saga already provide good value. Getting a board wipe that should be one-sided then scrying three cards on your upkeep sets the stage for an explosive game-winning turn. The final chapter is a nice way to keep your hand full. It appears that an Izzet Giants deck is looking to maximize the value of expensive creatures and spells if Battle of Frost and Fire is any indication of the archetype.

Battle for Bretagard

Image via WOTC

CMC: 1GW

Type: Enchantment Saga

Rarity: Rare

First ability: Create a 1/1 white Human Warrior creature token.

Second ability: Create a 1/1 green Elf Warrior creature token.

Choose any number of artifact tokens and/or creature tokens you control with different names. For each of them, create a token that’s a copy of it.

The floor for this Saga is four 1/1 bodies over the course of three turns for three mana. That’s not a horrible investment, especially for a dedicated token deck. What sets the card apart is the third chapter, which creates a copy of each creature and artifact token you control with a different name. This is plenty of value for only three mana. Combine Battle for Bretagard with a couple of anthem effects to swing in for lethal.

Bears of Littjara (unconfirmed translation)

Image via WOTC

CMC: 1GU

Type: Enchantment Saga

Rarity: Rare

First ability: Create a blue 2/2 shapeshifter creature token with changeling

Second ability: Any number of target shapeshifter creatures you control have base power and toughness 4/4.

Third ability: Choose a target creature or planeswalker. Each creature with four or more power that you control deals damage equal to its power to that permanent.

Bears of Littjara is a powerful addition to a shapeshifter deck. The floor is a 4/4 creature that can throw four damage at a creature or planeswalker. The second chapter is great because the effect isn’t until the end of turn. The 4/4 base power and toughness is a permanent alteration. The second chapter turns a board of small 2/2 tokens into a threatening board. The final chapter is nice. The effect doesn’t cause your creature to fight, so they stick around if they target an opponent’s huge threat. Bears of Littjara will be found in any shapeshifter deck that pops up in Standard.

Kaldheim will become available digitally on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Jan. 28. The expansion’s full tabletop release is set for Feb. 5.