MTG Jumpstart 2022 release and spoiler season dates

Wizards of the Coast has designed a full Jumpstart 2022 set, containing new Magic: The Gathering cards and reprints that will drop in time for the holidays.

Since the launch of Jumpstart in 2020, WotC has improved upon the overall design while also including mini-versions of it with each Standard-legal set release. Unlike the Standard Jumpstart booster packs, the full set will contain a total of 46 themes across 121 pack variations. The Jumpstart 2022 set will have two pack versions for each Rare theme, along with Mythic themes that are only represented once.

The next full set of Jumpstart 2022 is scheduled to release on Dec. 2, with spoiler season taking place from Nov. 22 to 24. Several previews have already been dropped by WotC at time of writing, from a Mythic theme pack full of Snow creatures led by Isu the Abominable to Karn Liberated headlining the Mythic-themed Urza pack.

Most of the MTG cards in Jumpstart 2022 are reprints, with around 50 being new. And some cards will showcase new art, like Kiki-Jiki Mirror Breaker and Karn Liberated. The Jumpstart 2022 set will not be released on MTG Arena and is only a tabletop product.

Local game stores will host Jumpstart 2022 event parties from Dec. 2 to 4. Players will randomly choose two packs, crack them open, shuffle, and then play against one another. Each Jumpstart pack contains 20 cards, including lands, combining together to form a 40-card Limited deck.