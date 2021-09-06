MTG Innistrad: Midnight Hunt spoilers reveal Limited bomb Green werewolf

An Uncommon Magic: The Gathering human werewolf called Burly Breaker within the upcoming set Innistrad: Midnight Hunt has the potential to become a Limited bomb.

Day five of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) spoilers dropped a potential bomb in the Limited format today via Burly Breaker//Dire-Strain Demolisher. The five-drop 6/5 creature revealed by Joseph Johnson can transform into an 8/7. Using the mechanic Daybound/Nightbound, the human werewolf is protected by Ward, serving as an ideal top-end MTG card in MID Draft and Sealed formats.

Burly Breaker

Image via WotC

CMC : 3GG

: 3GG Type : Creature—Human Werewolf

: Creature—Human Werewolf Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Stats : 6/5

: 6/5 Ward : Pay one

: Pay one Daybound

Daybound and Nightbound is an MID mechanic that transforms a double-sided card, typically via a player not casting any spell on their turn, prompting day to turn into night. Burly Breaker is a solid five-drop with Ward and 6/5 stats that can transform into an even bigger threat via Dire-Strain Demolisher.

Dire-Strain Demolisher

Image via WotC

CMC : None

: None Type : Creature—Werewolf

: Creature—Werewolf Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Ward : Pay three

: Pay three Nightbound

The human werewolf is an MTG card with powerful stats that also lacks Trample and Reach. But that doesn’t prevent it from blocking just about anything on the ground or from putting a massive amount of pressure on an opponent in the MID Limited format.

Players can check out Burly Breaker//Dire-Strain Demolisher when MID globally releases on Sept. 24 and digitally via Magic Online and MTG Arena on Sept. 16.