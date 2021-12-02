MTG Innistrad Championship Standard meta is all about Control and Aggro

Wizards of the Coast revealed the Standard metagame breakdown today for the Innistrad Championship, showcasing a majority of players competing with Izzet Epiphany and Mono-White Aggro.

Birds, extra turns, and cheap aggressive creatures are the decks to beat within the Standard format at the Innistrad Championship this weekend. Revealed by WotC today, 58.3 percent of the 252 competitors are playing either Mono-White Aggro or Izzet Epiphany. Coming in at 9.9 percent of the field is Mono-Green Aggro, followed by Orzhov Control at 5.2 percent.

Izzet Epiphany: 96 players at 38.1 percent

Mono-White Aggro: 51 players at 20.2 percent

Mono-Green Aggro: 25 players at 9.9 percent

Orzhov Control: 13 players at 5.2 percent

Izzet Control: Nine players at 3.6 percent

Izzet Dragons: Nine players at 3.6 percent

Esper Control: Seven players at 2.8 percent

Grixis Control: Seven players at 2.8 percent

Jund Aggro: Five players at two percent

Jeskai Dragons: Four players at 1.6 percent

Dimir Control: Three players at 1.2 percent

Mono-Black Zombies: Three players at 1.2 percent

Rakdos Vampires: Three players at 1.2 percent

Grixis Epiphany: Two players at 0.8 percent

Mono-Black Control: Two players at 0.8 percent

Naya Aggro: Two players at 0.8 percent

Orzhov Midrange: Two players at 0.8 percent

Azorius Control: One player at 0.4 percent

Azorius Tempo: One player at 0.4 percent

Dimir Delver: One player at 0.4 percent

Jund Treasures: One player at 0.4 percent

Mono-Blue Tempo: One player at 0.4 percent

Mono-Red Aggro: One player at 0.4 percent

Orzhov Sacrifice: One player at 0.4 percent

Selesnya Lifegain: One player at 0.4 percent

Selesnya Ramp: One player at 0.4 percent

Orzhov Control, a WB deck using the VOW legendary creature Edgar, Charmed Groom in conjunction with multiple board wipes, has recently been rising in popularity. Esper Control is another rising Standard Control deck, packed with removal and counterspells. Grixis Control is similar to the builds that were played at the Magic World Championship, while Dimir Control relies upon removal and Lier, Disciple of the Drowned.

Mono-White has been the best Aggro deck so far within the Standard meta, but some players are attempting to buck that trend. Two players are bringing Naya Aggro while five are on Jund Aggro. But the MTG deck to keep an eye on is Mono-Red Aggro.

Midrange decks have had a hard time within the VOW meta, but some players are willing to take the risk of playing them. Azorius Tempo and Midrange decks have potential, while a surprise appearance of Selesnya Lifegain could throw everyone off.

Fans can check out how the Standard meta unfolds at the MTG Arena Innistrad Championship this weekend, streaming via Twitch from Dec. 3 to 5.