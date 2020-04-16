MTG Ikoria Draft rankings for Red commons and uncommon cards

Lava Serpent Ferocious Tigorilla Go for Blood Fire Prophecy Pyroceratops Clash of Titans Momentum Rumbler Sanctuary Smasher Cloudpiercer Flame Spill

Booster Draft launches via MTG Arena today, featuring two Limited events with real-time pods that will include seven other players. For players interested in picking the color Red in Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth, there are a decent amount of solid picks—and Red synergizes well with Green and Black.

From Trample and removal to Cycling and Keyword Counters, there are more than a few cards worth picking up as a first or second pick. We’ve applied a score to every Red uncommon and common in IKO, ranking the top 10 in descending order.

10) Lava Serpent (2.75/5)

Six mana for a 5/5 creature with Haste is an average pick in Limited. The Cycling mechanic has returned in the IKO set, however. This allows a player to dump Lava Serpent during the early game or if it’s a dead card in hand. Once hitting the battlefield, the Elemental Serpent is a solid finisher, especially when combined with late-game Mutate shenanigans.

9) Ferocious Tigorilla (2.75/5)

Ferocious Tigorilla is an above-average creature with standard stats thanks to its enter-the-battlefield ability. As a 4/3 with a CMC of four, Ferocious Tigorilla enters the battlefield with either a Trample or Menace counter. When playing GR, there are several Trample themes a player can exploit. In BR builds, adding Menace will help Ferocious Tigorilla synergize with several Black creatures.

8) Go for Blood (3/5)

Go for Blood is a Sorcery spell that shines when added to a build with big creatures. But a lack of powerful creatures quickly deflates the value of Go for Blood from a three to 1.5. It’s a two-cost Sorcery spell that forces a target creature you control to fight one you don’t. But if an opponent has a combat trick, they’ll also likely take out your creature too. When used with larger creatures, the likelihood of a two-for-one quickly diminishes.

7) Fire Prophecy (3/5)

Players can typically count on Red to have solid and cheap removal. Fire Prophecy is a two CMC Instant that deals three damage to a target creature. As an added bonus, a player may discard a hand to the bottom of their library and draw a card.

6) Pyroceratops (3/5)

Pyroceratops is another Red card that performs well when built around. A 2/3 with Trample at a CMC of four is average at best. But Pyroceratops has a passive that adds +1/+1 counters to it when its controller casts non-creature spells. In a UR build, this Elemental Dinosaur could quickly become a threat an opponent can’t deal with. Pyrocertops is also an ideal creature to Mutate with since the counters carry over.

5) Clash of Titans (3/5)

Unlike the typical “my creature fights yours,” Clash of Titans says that a target creature fights another target creature. In other words, you can force two of your opponent’s creatures to fight themselves, if you’re lacking a creature of your own on the battlefield. The only downfall to Clash of Titans is its expensive five mana (double Red) cost. But at Instant speed, this spell is worth picking up.

4) Momentum Rumbler (3/5)

Momentum Rumbler is a creature I’ll pick first every time. It gains First Strike permanently after it attacks for the first time. And once Momentum Rumbler has First Strike, it gets Double Strike every time it attacks. The only downfall to Momentum Rumbler is if an opponent has a creature on the battlefield that prevents you from attacking that first time. But Mutate is always an option, adding its abilities to a creature with a higher power stat.

3) Sanctuary Smasher (3/5)

Sticking with the First Strike theme, Sanctuary Smasher is a creature that has solid stats without taking into consideration Cycling. As an added bonus, Cycling allows you to put a First Strike counter on a target creature you control. Drawing Sanctuary Smasher early with a CMC of six is harsh, but using Cycling for only three mana and the opportunity to put a First Strike counter on a target creature makes it an ideal top pick.

2) Cloudpiercer (3.5/5)

With a cheaper Mutate CMC than its casting cost, Cloudpiercer is an ideal first pick. Mutate it on top of Momentum Rumbler and it’ll tear apart your opponent’s battlefield. Cloudpiercer also has reach with a defense of four and a passive ability that allows you to discard one and draw one every time it Mutates.

1) Flame Spill (3.5/5)

Flame Spill is an Instant that deals four damage to a target creature. Any excess damage, though, hits your opponent directly. At a cost of three mana to cast, picking up multiple copies of Flame Spill when in Red is well worth it.

Additional IKO Red common and uncommon cards ranked

Ferocious Tigorilla (2.75/5) Frillscare Mentor (2.5/5) Porcuparrot (2.5/5) Heightened Reflexes (2.5/5) Rooting Moloch (2.5/5) Spelleater Wolverine (2.5/5) Prickly Marmot (2.5/5) Reptilian Reflection (2.25/5) Rumbling Rockslide (2.25/5) Drannith Stinger (2.25/5) Cathartic Reunion (2/5) Weaponize the Monsters (2/5) Raking Claws (2/5) Forbidden Friendship (2/5) Blitz of the Thunder-Raptor (2/5) Footfall Crater (2/5) Tentative Connection (1.75/5) Blisterspit Gremlin (1.75/5) Shredded Sails (1.75/5) Blazing Volley (1.25/5)

All images via WotC.