MTG has a new Gaea’s Blessing in M20 spoiler Loaming Shaman

Returning Magic: The Gathering cards to a players library is Gaea’s Blessing strong ability, but in the fall, this Dominaria printed card will rotate out of Standard. And here to take its place is the Core Set 2020 version, Loaming Shaman.

Releasing in just a few weeks, MTG Core Set 2020 contains 280 cards (more than previous Core Sets) with a healthy mix of new and reprinted cards. With Chandra as the face of the M20 set, Red is getting a huge boost in Standard. And with Loaming Shaman, so is Gruul.

Loaming Shaman

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing one additional mana over Gaea’s Blessing (two colorless and one green), Loaming Shaman is a three/two centaur shaman who brings back any number of cards in a player’s graveyard to their library when it enters the battlefield.

“When Loaming Shaman comes into play, target player shuffles any number of target cards from his or her graveyard into his or her library.”

Gaea’s Blessing only returned three cards to a player’s library from the graveyard but Loaming Shaman returns any number a player should choose. As the flavor text states, “His work determines who is remembered and who feeds the worms.”

Gruul Aggro decks are getting a huge advantage from Loaming Shaman, especially in the latter part of a match and a player is running low on instant and sorcery burn spells to finish off an opponent.

Loaming Shaman and all the other 279 Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 cards are set to release on July 12. A pre-release event is taking place from July 5 to 6, while MTG Arena and Magic Online will release the M20 set July 2.