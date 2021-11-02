MTG Graf Reaver in Crimson Vow slaps planeswalkers for only 2 mana

The color Black in Magic: The Gathering contains plenty of removal spells, adding Graf Reaver to the mix via the upcoming Innistrad: Crimson Vow set.

The newest Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW) spoiler, Graf Reaver, supports Aggro and sacrifice builds. Revealed today by Corey Baumeister, the zombie warrior is a two-drop using the returning MTG mechanic Exploit to eliminate planeswalkers upon entering the battlefield. Graf Reaver also has 3/3 stats with a minor downside that can pay for itself within a sacrifice-themed build in just about any Magic format.

Graf Reaver

Image via WotC

CMC: 1B

Type: Creature—Zombie Warrior

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 3/3

Mechanic: Exploit

Ability: When Graf Reaver Exploits a creature, destroy a target planeswalker

Passive ability: At the beginning of your upkeep, Graf Reaver deals one damage to you

A creature with 3/3 stats dropping onto the battlefield on turn two is great in any build wanting to get in early damage. When paying one life every upkeep becomes too much, cards like Eaten Alive, Immerstrum Predator, and Deadly Dispute can benefit from Graf Reaver becoming the sacrificial fodder. And an added bonus to Graf Reaver is that it can sacrifice itself to Exploit upon entering the battlefield.

Graf Reaver slots nicely into Mono-Black Aggro, Dimir zombies, and Rakdos sacrifice decks. It also synergizes with Geralf, Visionary Stitcher, a three-drop that gives all zombies Flying. Graf Reaver will see gameplay within the Standard format and likely other formats, such as Historic and Commander.

Graf Reaver will join the Standard format with the digital launch of VOW on Nov. 11. A global launch is scheduled to take place on Nov. 19.