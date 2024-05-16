MTG Fortnite Secret Lair: All prices for sealed and singles

Over two years after the Magic: The Gathering Fortnite Landmarks and Locations was printed, the Secret Lair drop is holding onto its value.

What are the MTG Fortnite card prices?

Battle Bus (Smuggler’s Copter). Image via WotC Crack the Vault (Grim Tutor). Image via WotC Battle Royale (Triumph of the Hordes). Image via WotC

The MTG Fortnite Secret Lair drop contained 12 cards, five of which were basic lands. Each drop came with one of two bonus cards as well. Card prices are listed as foil and non-foil. All prices are subject to change.

MTG Fortnite card prices

Shrinking Storm (Wrath of God) non-foil: Around $5

Shrinking Storm (Wrath of God) foil: Around $7

Supply Llama (Etherium Sculptor) non-foil: Around $5

Supply Llama (Etherium Sculptor) foil: Around $6

Dance Battle (Dance of Many) non-foil: Around $2

Dance Battle (Dance of Many) foil: Around $2.50

Battle Bus (Smuggler’s Copter) non-foil: Around $22

Battle Bus (Smuggler’s Copter) foil: Around $23

Crack the Vault (Grim Tutor) non-foil: Around $19

Crack the Vault (Grim Tutor) foil: Around $25

Battle Royale (Triumph of the Hordes) non-foil: Around $22

Battle Royale (Triumph of the Hordes) foil: Around $23

The Cube (Planar Bridge) non-foil: Around $4

The Cube (Planar Bridge) foil: Around $5

MTG Fortnite basic land prices

Fortnite Plains non-foil: Around $7.50

Fortnite Plains foil: Around $12

Fortnite Island non-foil: Around $9.50

Fortnite Island foil: Around $10

Fortnite Mountain non-foil: Around $6

Fortnite Mountain foil: Around $6

Fortnite Swamp non-foil: Around $5.50

Fortnite Swamp foil: Around $10

Fortnite Forest non-foil: Around $10

Fortnite Forest foil: Around $12

MTG Fortnite bonus card prices

Boogie Bomb (Pyrite Spellbomb): Around $4

The Spire (Command Tower): Around $17.50

What are MTG Secret Lair Fortnite sealed box prices?

Sealed products in MTG can increase or depreciate in value over time, with demand and the popularity of singles within the sealed product determining an average market price. The non-foil MTG Fortnite Landmarks and Locations Secret Lair drop sold for $29.99 and the foil version was priced at $39.99. Here are the average market prices on both versions at time of writing.

Secret Lair Fortnite Landmarks and Locations : Non-foil sealed box is priced at around $45

: Non-foil sealed box is priced at around $45 Secret Lair Fortnite Landmarks and Locations: Foil sealed box is priced at around $80

After shipping and taxes, the non-foil MTG Fortnite Secret Lair drop value is a wash compared to initial costs. But the foil version has risen in value steadily over the past three months and is worth keeping, or selling, as a sealed product. Those seeking to sell non-foil cards are better off going the singles route than sealed.

