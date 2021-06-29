MTG Forgotten Realm spoiler Treasure Chest nails D&D flavor with d20 roll

Rolling dice has returned to Magic: The Gathering with the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms spoiler, Treasure Chest.

With the global release of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) on July 23, Magic players can use their prerelease d20 die for something other than a life counter. Revealed by Wizards of the Coast today as a possible foil in the AFR Bundle, Treasure Chest is a three-cost Artifact with a paid ability that allows players to roll a d20 for either a sweet reward or punishing consequences.

CMC: 3

Type: Artifact

Rarity: Rare

Paid ability: Pay four, Sacrifice Treasure Chest: Roll a d20

Roll a one: Trapped—You lose three life

Roll two to nine: Create five Treasure tokens

Roll 10 to 19: You gain three life and draw three cards

Roll 20: Search your library for a card. If it’s an Artifact card, you may put it onto the battlefield. Otherwise, put that card into your hand. Then shuffle.

Sacrificing Treasure Chest to activate the d20 roll keeps the artifact from being incredibly overpowered while still providing a solid amount of flavor to the AFR set. Rolling a one after dropping three mana to cast won’t feel good. But the upside associated with rolling a two to 20 easily makes Treasure Chest a Forgotten Realms card to consider building around in Limited.

Any type of card draw advantage or mana ramp has an increased value within the MTG Limited format, even if players have to gamble to receive those bonuses. The same isn’t true in other Magic formats.

Treasure Chest’s impact on the Standard meta can be tested when AFR is released digitally via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 8. A global tabletop launch will take place on July 23.