MTG faerie gifts arrive with Throne of Eldraine’s Fae of Wishes

In a Magic: The Gathering set designed around fairy tales, Fae of Wishes is the first decent faerie spoiler in Throne of Eldraine.

The Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set has introduced a variety of new mechanics and styles of cards to the game. Fae of Wishes is a Showcase card, better known as an Adventure.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Most of the Adventure cards in ELD have been average, with a few standing out from the crowd. Fae of Wishes is one that shines in a valley of Blue, allowing players to access their sideboard in best-of-one matches (MTGA). In a best-of-three tournament-style match, a player can pull from the sideboard during the first game.

Another ELD spoiler called Rosethorn Acolyte increaseing the tempo of Fae of Wishes in a Simic deck by producing one mana of any color either by tapping it or casting its Adventure sorcery spell (Seasonal Ritual).

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The Adventure of Fae of Wishes, titled Granted, costs four mana while Fae only costs two. A two-drop 1/4 flyer is valued high at two mana. In addition, Fae of Wishes can be bumped back to hand.

The Adventure sorcery spell comes into play later in a match, giving the player access to a much-needed non-creature card from their sideboard to gain an advantage.

Being able to bump Fae of Wishes back to hand also increases tempo by allowing a player to alternatively cast the creature side first and then the Adventure instead of waiting for a second copy.

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4 and digitally via MTG Arena on Sept. 26.