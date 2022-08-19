MTG Dominaria United spider has bomb potential in Limited

Wizards of the Coast dropped a potential Magic: The Gathering Rare bomb in the Limited format through Dominaria United spoilers today, showcasing 4/3 stats with Reach and Trample on a three-drop.

Scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 1, the Dominaria United (DMU) set has the potential to include a large number of creatures with Flying, from angels and dragons to human knights. Within the MTG Limited format, Flying creatures are exceptionally strong, able to continually chip away for damage or even finish games off. The potential answer to these pesky Flyers is Llanowar Greenwidow or the Green Widow of Llanowar, revealed by After Office TTV, using Reach, Trample, and Domain.

The Green Widow of Llanowar

Image via WotC

Mana cost : 2G

: 2G Type : Creature—Spider

: Creature—Spider Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 4/3

: 4/3 Keywords : Reach and Trample

: Reach and Trample Domain : Pay 7G—Return Green Widow of Llanowar from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped. It gains “If this permanent would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else.” This ability costs one less to activate for each basic land type among lands you control.

: Pay 7G—Return Green Widow of Llanowar from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped. It gains “If this permanent would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else.” This ability costs one less to activate for each basic land type among lands you control. Translation loosely based on Google translation.

Three-drops are highly contested across multiple colors in Standard, often containing the best cards from a set. The Green Widow of Llanowar falls just shy of being a bomb in Standard, but will see gameplay in DMU Draft and Sealed formats.

Having the spider out on the battlefield on curve puts pressure on an opponent through Trample while stopping just about any type of Flying creature. Green Widow of Llanowar can then trade for a beefy Flyer during the late game, and get reanimated from the graveyard with its Flashback type ability tied to Domain for a total of six mana with two basic land types in play.

Players can test out the spider’s worthiness during Dominaria United pre-release events that will run from Sept. 2 to 8, and through the digital launch on Sept. 1. A global release for the DMU set is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9.