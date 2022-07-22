MTG Dominaria United box toppers reimagine creatures from Legends

Ramirez DePietro, Pillager Tor Wauki the Younger Jasmine Boreal of the Seven

Magic: The Gathering‘s next set, Dominaria United, is paying tribute to Legends, a set from 1994 that introduced the concept of legendary Creatures.

The original Dominaria in 2018 had a legendary-matters theme and Magic‘s return to its home plane continues this trend. Every booster pack in Dominaria United will have a legendary.

This extends to collector boosters, where three percent of them will contain a card from an original Legends booster box.

While Legends is a significant set in Magic‘s history, many of the card designs are bad in a modern context. Most of the Creatures in the set are unplayable in key formats like Commander and Legacy. Because of this discrepancy in power, Wizards of the Coast is reimagining many of the original legendary Creatures from Legends.

Box toppers for Dominaria United will feature Legends Retold cards. There are 20 cards, 19 legendary Creatures and one Planeswalker, that can be found as a box topper for set, draft, and collector booster boxes.

These cards are modern takes on a legendary Creature from Legends. All of the cards are foil and collector boosters will contain both non-foil and foil-etched versions.

Three Uncommon Legends Retold cards were revealed during the Dominaria United preview stream. The cards are:

Ramirez DePietro, Pillager

Tor Wauki the Younger

Jasmine Boreal of the Seven

Ramirez DePietro, Pillager is a four-mana U/B Creature that fits into a Pirate-tribal Commander deck. It generates Treasure tokens and has a triggered ability that fires off whenever a Pirate deals combat damage to a player.

Tor Wauki encourages players to play cards that deal noncombat damage to permanents. It also deals two damage to any target for each Instant and Sorcery spell you cast. This R/B legend will be a great option for spellslinger decks in its colors

Jasmine Boreal takes from the original card with its mana ability and supports an interesting deck that wants to play Creatures with no abilities. A similar card was printed in Strixhaven: School of Mages in Ruxa, Patient Professor that would fit well into a Jasmine-led deck.

Legends is notable for introducing the five elder dragons: Arcades Sabbath, Nicol Bolas, Chromium, Vaevictis Asmadi, and Palladia-Mors. The dragons were reimagined in Core Set 2019, but new versions could appear as Dominaria United box toppers. Other characters with underpowered cards that could receive a new card are Jedit Ojanen, The Lady of the Mountain, or Bartel Runeaxe.

Dominaria United releases digitally on Magic Arena and Magic Online on Sept. 1 followed by a worldwide tabletop release on Sept. 9.