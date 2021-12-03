MTG Discover the Formula and Geist of Regret shake up Blue in Alchemy: Innistrad

Blue was the next featured Magic: The Gathering color for today’s Alchemy: Innistrad spoilers, containing a graveyard-loving spirit and an Instant with Seek.

Scheduled to release on Dec. 9, Alchemy: Innistrad A22 will release with the launch of the new Standard format called Alchemy. Cards with the digital-only set are playable within both the Alchemy and Historic formats. Revealed today by CovertGoBlue on Twitter was Discover the Formula and Geist of Regret.

Discover the Formula

Discover the Formula

CMC: 4UU

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: “Seek three nonland cards, then nonland cards in your hand perpetually gain “This spell costs one less to cast.”

Six mana is a steep cost. But Discover the Formula is worth it via the MTG Arena Seek mechanic. Similar to Tutor, Seek searches out specific cards in your library. In this case, you get to Seek three non-land cards. This allows you to drop the count of your bombs, knowing that Discover the Formula will grab them when the time is right.

As an added bonus, Discover the Formula also discounts all nonland cards in your hand by one less mana to cast.

Geist of Regret

Geist of Regret

CMC: 4U

Type: Creature—Spirit

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/5

Keyword: Flying

ETB ability: “When Geist of Regret enters the battlefield, put a random Instant card from your library into your graveyard. Then put a random Soecrey card from your library into the graveyard.”

Ability: “Whenever you cast an Instant or Sorcery spell from your graveyard, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.”

Geist of Regret is a solid five drop with Flying that works within spells matter decks, like Izzet. Those spell gain value by being able to get cast from your graveyard, as Geist of Regret makes a second copy of it for a new target. The A22 spirit also has a butt big enough to stop Goldspan Dragon, which is likely one of its best features.

Players can check out Geist of Regret and Discover the formula with the launch of Alchemy: Innistrad via MTG Arena on Dec. 9 within the Historic and Alchemy formats.

Images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.