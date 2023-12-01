MTG Dinosaur and Merfolk see huge price spike through Commander and other formats

Several weeks after the launch of Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Magic: The Gathering cards like Flaming Tyrannosaurus and Merrow Commerce are still spiking in price.

Merfolk and Dinosaur typal builds in Commander, and other MTG formats, have caused two cards to spike in price as of Dec. 1 thanks to support for the archetypes through Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI). Merrow Commerce, from the Lorwyn set, and Flaming Tyrannosaurus through the Commander Doctor Who set saw price increases of around 200 percent and higher in just one week, according to MTGStocks.

Flamming Tyrannosaurus | Image via WotC Merrow Commerce | Image via WotC

Flamming Tyrannosaurus is a seven-drop Rare from Doctor Who with Menace and a 5/5 body. But what sets the dinosaur apart from others is that it uses the Paradox mechanic, taking advantage of spells not cast from hand to deal damage to other targets while pumping the stats on Flamming Tyrannosaurus with +1/+1 counters.

Flamming Tyrannosaurus: Increase in price from around $3 to $8.50

The Doctor Who dino slots right into Pantlaza, Sun-Favored Commander decks, the face commander of the LCC Precon deck. And not only did the normal version of Flamming Tyrannosaurus increase in price, but its extended art variant skyrocketed from around $6 to almost $40.

Merfolk typal builds have been making waves through multiple MTG formats like Modern, Pioneer, and Commander—causing Vodalian Hexcatcher to spike around 200 percent in price on Nov. 28. Joining the Merfolk wizard in the ranks of cards spiking in price on Dec. 1 was Merrow Commerce, a two-drop Enchantment from Lorwyn that untapped all Merfolk you control at the end of your turn.

Merrow Commerce is an automatic pick for a Merfolk Commander deck and may even see play in other formats. The Enchantment was valued at around $5 and increased to almost $30 in just one week.

All MTG card prices are subject to change and were determined based on data from MTGStocks.