MTG Diabolic Intent joins powerful reprints in The Brothers’ War

Wizards of the Coast will reprint several powerful Magic: The Gathering cards for the upcoming Brothers’ War set, including Diabolic Intent.

Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) takes players back in time to the epic battle that shaped the plane of Dominaria. Players can experience new and returning mechanics, powerful planeswalkers, and several reprints.

Revealed today at Magic30, Diabolic Intent not only returns to the Standard format but becomes legal to play in the formats Pioneer and Modern as well.

Image via WotC

Casting mana: 1B

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Passive: As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature

Ability: Search your library for a card, put that card into your hand, then shuffle.

Most fetch cards allow players to search for a specific card, like a basic land, or through the top “X” cards of their library to find what they are looking for. Diabolic Intent lets a player go through their entire library for any card they want to fetch to hand. And it only costs two mana.

Diabolic Intent was printed in Battlebond, Amonkhet Invocations, and Planeshift.

Due to the age of the Magic sets in which it was printed, the powerful Black spell wasn’t playable in Modern or Pioneer. Its price was also around $30 but should drop with the reprint version in BRO.

The two-drop Diabolic Intent spell isn’t the only powerful reprint that has shown up in The Brothers’ War spoilers. Blast Zone returns to Standard, first printed in War of the Spark. Aggro decks are getting a solid one-drop through Monastery Swiftspear, first printed in Kans of Tarkir. And Go for the Throat returns, first printed in Mirrodin Besieged.

Players can check out all The Brothers’ War reprints through prerelease events that start on Nov. 11. A global launch for the new MTG set will take place on Nov. 18.