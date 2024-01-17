Category:
MTG Delney, Streetwise Lookout spoiler impresses Commander and Limited players

White weenie decks have a new leader.
Delney hanging out on Ravnica street corner
Delney, Streetwise Lookout | Image via WotC

A Murders at Karlov Manor spoiler on Jan. 17 has Aggro players chomping to add Delney, Streetwise Lookout into decks across a variety of Magic: The Gathering formats. 

Aggressive MTG decks that use low-cost creatures and tokens to overpower opponents received a new weapon on Jan. 17 through the Muders at Karlov Manor (MKM) spoilers. Previewed by Gamespot, Delney, Streetwise Lookout is a top choice commander, a potential bomb in MKM Limited, and may even find a home in Standard. 

MTG Delney, Streetwise Lookout explained

Delney hanging out on Ravnica street corner
Delney, Streetwise Lookout | Image via WotC

Delney, Streetwise Lookout is a Legendary three-drop creature in White that supports creatures with a power of two or fewer. The 2/2 human scout triggers abilities on creatures with power two or less twice and prevents them from getting blocked by creatures with a power of three or greater. 

  • Mana cost: 2W
  • Type: Legendary Creature—Human Scout
  • Rarity: Mythic Rare
  • Stats: 2/2
  • Passive ability: Creatures you control with power two or less can’t be blocked by creatures with power three or greater.
  • Ability: If an ability of a creature you control with a power of two or less triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.
The downside to Delney, Streetwise Lookout in Constructed formats like Standard is its mana cost, competing with cards like Wedding Announcement, Loran of the Third Path, Adeline, Resplendent Cathar, Anointed Peacekeeper, and Brutal Cathar. But the MTG card does have potential in Limited.

One of the new mechanics within MKM is Disguise, which can have players cast a spell face down as a 2/2 creature with Ward Two. Any Disguise card with Delney, Streetwise Lookout on the board can’t get blocked by creatures with a power of three or greater and, if targeted, your opponent will have to pay the Ward cost twice. 

Delney, Streetwise Lookout is a solid commander in the Commander format as well, for many of the same reasons the human may thrive in the MKM Limited format. The Legendary is a top choice as a commander given the pool of cards players can choose from that supports creatures with a power of two or less. And this does include MTG cards that use mechanics like Manifest and Morph. 

You can test out Delney, Streetwise Lookout when it drops through MTG Prerelease events on Feb. 2. A digital launch of Murders at Karlov Manor is scheduled for Feb. 6. 

