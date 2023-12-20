MTG community shares holiday wishlist of features they want to see in Arena

Players are speaking out about features and changes they’d like to see within Magic: The Gathering Arena in 2024, from passing priority delays to having the option to choose a permanent playmat/board.

It’s been over five years since MTG Arena was released, with WotC making an abundance of changes over the years, like the new Timeless format. Despite the evolution of Magic on the digital platform, there remains a lack of reasonable features. Now, following the Hasbro layoffs of 1,100 people, which hit staff that worked on MTG Arena, players have put together a wishlist on Reddit showcasing a variety of changes they’d all like to see implemented through 2024.

Is it inconceivable some of the wishlist items could become a reality in 2024? Image via WotC

Like any holiday wishlist, there are reasonable changes players want and others that aren’t really as practical. The MTG player who originally began the thread had several positive and reasonable suggestions WotC could eventually implement, from a built-in delay on passing priority so opponents get less information, to a game log that can get turned on and off that features a text box of all actions taken by players.

One of the simplest suggestions from a Reddit user—that would actually make WotC money too—was the option to purchase cosmetic boards for matches, as opposed to the automatic rotating ones players are stuck with now. A Sealed League was also a popular wishlist item, which is available through MTGO, along with suggestions like a win/loss tracker per deck, additional ranked queues, and the ability to test out cards against Sparky before unlocking them with Wildcards.

With WotC continuing to add a variety of formats to MTG Arena, being able to have more storage space for decks is a top priority for many players, as is an improved card duplicate system. Disabling animations was another popular suggestion. And many players want improved rewards for Limited.

WotC is on break for the holidays until the new year so no actual changes are taking place anytime soon. However, WotC has listened to players in the past and made changes when needed. If at least half of the reasonable MTG Arena wishlist suggestions get implemented or put into motion during 2024, it’s a win-win for everyone.