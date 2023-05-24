MTG community calls out ‘leaker’ who intentionally faked Standard ban list

The Reddit user who posted the Magic: The Gathering Standard ban leak has admitted to posting a fake, and the community isn’t backing them up.

Leading up to the official MTG Standard bans that are slated to drop on May 30, along with cards from other Magic formats, a Reddit user posted an supposed ban leak list that included a total of eight cards. WotC confirmed yesterday that the Standard ban leak was a fake on MTGWeekly, which was followed up by the original “leaker” admitting their deception in another Reddit post.

“I’m the guy behind the recent MTG ‘leak’ where eight extremely powerful cards were banned,” the Reddit user said. “The leak was fake from the start and I did it to gauge the standard player base’s reaction and put pressure on WOTC.”

The fake ban leak poster went on to that responses to the faked bans were “overwhelmingly positive,” doubling down on their reason for posting the fake in the first place. Many in the MTG community feel that a number of the cards listed on the fake ban list are worthy of getting banned but weren’t congratulating the Reddit user who posted the fake.

MTG community calls for ban of leaker on Reddit

Spreading lies about ban leaks didn’t go over well with many in the community.

“Your ACTUAL message is essentially anything spewing out of your mouth is likely fake,” one Reddit user said. “How did you ever think posting lies is a good way to establish yourself in a convincing position in an argument.”

This was followed up by others calling the leaker out for wanting attention, and for even possibly causing players to sell off cards prematurely. Mods of the subreddit are reviewing both posts and have asked the community to weigh in on how leaks should get handled on the channel going forward. But some in the community feel the fake Standard ban leaker should get a taste of getting banned from the subreddit altogether.

The official MTG Banned & Restricted announcement is scheduled to take place on May 29, featuring card bans across multiple formats. Following the ban announcement are Lord of the Rings spoilers, which begin on May 30.

