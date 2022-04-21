MTG CommandFests return to celebrate Battle of Baldur’s Gate release

A total of 15 CommandFests around the globe will take place during the months of June and July to celebrate the launch of Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends Dungeons & Dragons: Battle for Baldur’s Gate.

Dungeons & Dragons: Battle for Baldur’s Gate is scheduled to release on June 10. It is the second MTG Commander Legends set, containing mechanics that were found within the Standard-legal set Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, CommandFests were introduced via a partnership between WotC and Star City Games. These events will return in June and July through a number of partnerships around the world.

Here are the seven CommandFest events taking place in North America to celebrate the launch of Commander Legends: Battle of Baldur’s Gate, according to WotC.

Richmond, VA : June 3 to 5 via Star City Games

: June 3 to 5 via Star City Games Las Vegas, NV : June 9 to 10 via ChannelFireball

: June 9 to 10 via ChannelFireball Philadelphia, PA : June 25 to 26 via Top Deck Games

: June 25 to 26 via Top Deck Games Indianapolis: IN : July 8 to 10 via Pastimes

: July 8 to 10 via Pastimes Montreal, Canada : July 15 to 17 via Gamekeeper

: July 15 to 17 via Gamekeeper Orlando, FL : July 22 to 24 via Coolstuff Orlando

: July 22 to 24 via Coolstuff Orlando Bellevue, WA: July 22 to 24 via Pastimes

A total of three MTG CommandFest events are slated to take place in Europe, three in the Asia/Pacific regions, and two in Latin America, all during the months of June and July. Fans in those regions can find dates and links to those upcoming CommandFests via WotC.

At each CommandFest event, players can earn up to three MTG promo cards: Sol Ring, non-foil Path of Ancestry, and a foil Path of Ancestry.