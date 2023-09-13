MTG Chaos Draft bag shakes up Vegas Secret Lair Festival in a Box

A new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Box will drop on Sept. 14 for the upcoming Las Vegas MagicCon and World Championship, featuring a Chaos Draft grab bag, promo art by Dan Frazier, and a Mystery booster box.

Heading into the final MagicCon of 2023 and the MTG World Championship at Las Vegas, Wizards of the Coast stepped up the Secret Lair Festival in a Box with Chaos Draft packs and promo art by Dan Frazier. Each MagicCon Pro Tour event features Secret Lair products for collectors and players who can’t attend the festival.

All Festival in a Box drops include a Mystery booster box, along with either Draft booster boxes or Commander Precon decks. The Vegas Festival in a Box is changing things up though, through a Chaos Draft grab bag and three reprints featuring new artwork from Dan Frazier.

How to get an MTG Vegas Secret Lair Festival in a Box

Sales for the MTG Secret Lair Festival in a Box begin on Sept. 14 through the WotC Secret Lair website. Purchasers can only order up to three Festival in a Box at a price of $249.99.

What is in the Vegas Secret Lair Festival in a Box and is it worth buying?

Vegas Secret Lair Festival in a Box | Image via WotC

The Vegas Secret Lair Festival in a Box is packed with value and fun for players who enjoy Chaos Draft with friends. A Mystery Booster Convention Edition booster box automatically comes with the Festival in a Box, which is typically priced on the secondary market for around $200.

Each order also contains one Relentless Rats Secret Lair promo by Graham Yarrington, which is available for all who attend MagicCon Vegas, along with the Chaos Draft booster packs and the Frazier promos.

One Mystery Booster Convention Edition booster box : Contains 24 booster packs

: Contains 24 booster packs Dan Frazier Mox Box : Includes new art and Retro frames on Mox Tantalite, Mox Opal, and Sol Ring

: Includes new art and Retro frames on Mox Tantalite, Mox Opal, and Sol Ring One Relentless Rats promo : Full art alt-art version of Relentless Rats illustrated by Graham Yarrington

: Full art alt-art version of Relentless Rats illustrated by Graham Yarrington Chaos Draft grab bag: One DMU, three Modern Horizons 2, one Dominaria Remastered, one BRO, two SNC, four NEO, three WOE, four MOM, one ONE, two VOW, and two MID Draft booster packs

A box of Draft boosters is typically around $100 to $115 new and can sell for about the same price on the secondary market when still sealed, although selling loose packs may not bring in the same value and could take a lot longer than selling a sealed box. Add in the Frazier Mox Box with the Relentless Rats promo and the overall value of the Vegas Secret Lair Festival in a Box is around equal to the asking price of $249.99.

Collectors and players who want to grab an MTG Vegas Secret Lair Festival in a Box can do so on Sept. 14 for a limited time.

About the author