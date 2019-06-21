MTG Chandra’s final planeswalker and M20 Mythic Rare revealed

The final Mythic Rare in Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 has been unveiled with Chandra, Flame’s Fury from the M20 Chandra Planeswalker Deck.

Planeswalker Decks typically aren’t the most powerful. They’re designed with new Magic: The Gathering players in mind and sometimes contain nothing more than filler. MTG War of the Spark reversed the pre-constructed deck trends of the past, though, and MTG Core Set 2020 Chandra, Flame’s Fury might follow suit.

Chandra, Flame’s Fury

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing six mana (double red) to cast, Chandra, Flame’s Fury isn’t overpowered on her own. But when combined in a deck with the other M20 Chandra planeswalkers, she has the potential to cause havoc. Beginning with four loyalty counters, Chandra’s plus one deals two damage to any target, which is much like a Shock, but more versatile in being able to deal damage to any target.

Chandra’s Flame’s Fury has a minus two worth looking at. It deals four damage to a target creature and then two additional damage to that creature’s controller. Then there’s her final win-con ultimate, which isn’t easy to obtain but should secure a victory when played a majority of the time.

“Chandra, Flame’s Fury deals 10 damage to target player and each creature that player controls,” the card reads.

When paired with Chandra Acolyte of Flame, Chandra, Flame’s Fury ramps twice as fast toward her ultimate. In addition, Chandra Acolyte of Flame produces elemental tokens, providing chump blockers to protect Chandra, Flame’s Fury until her ultimate can go off. For Mono-Red Aggro decks, all the M20 Chandra planeswalkers are a must-have either in the main deck or sideboard.

Chandra is the face of Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020, which is set to release on July 12. Digitally, however, the M20 set releases on July 2 via MTG Arena and Magic Online.