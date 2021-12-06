MTG Burn in Alchemy gets upgraded via Electrostatic Blast

Mono-Red Burn Magic: The Gathering decks will get a sweet MTG Arena digital-only card called Electrostatic Blast with the launch of the Alchemy format later this week.

The new Alchemy format is scheduled to release on Dec. 9 via MTG Arena along with new digital-only cards within the Alchemy: Innistrad A22 supplemental set. A two-drop Mono-Red Instant spell called Electrostatic Blast was revealed by Stephen “Crokeyz” Croke on Twitter today. It deals two damage to any target while also providing serious card advantage within builds that heavily rely on spells.

Electrostatic Blast

Image via WotC

CMC: 1R

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Electrostatic Blast deals two damage to any target. When you cast your next Instant or Sorcery spell, exile the top three cards of your library. You may play one of those cards until the end of the turn.

Shock and Play with Fire are two Burn spells within the MTG Arena Live formats that deal two damage to any target for one less mana than Electrostatic Blast. But when played in conjunction with the new A22 card, stringing together a number of Burn spells to hit your opponent’s life total becomes even easier.

Image via WotC

And casting a Play with Fire after Electrostatic Blast provides even more card advantage via its Scry ability when you hit to face.

Image via WotC

There’s also the new Chandra, Dressed to Kill from VOW that synergizes nicely with Electrostatic Blast via her second plus-one ability that exiles the top card of your library and allows you to play it if it’s a Red card.

Playing Electrostatic Blast on turn two can deal with early threats. And the A22 Instant maintains its value into the late game by providing card advantage. Players can test out the Alchemy: Innistrad spell when it’s released via MTG Arena into the Alchemy and Historic formats on Dec. 9.