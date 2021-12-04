When does MTG Arena’s Alchemy game mode launch?

Wizards of the Coast are set to release a new spin on Magic: The Gathering’s constructed Standard format called Alchemy that will give players a version of the game that is exclusive to MTG Arena.

Along with some rebalancing of cards, the format will have everything that Standard does, but it will include some new digital-only cards and mechanics that will make MTGA a completely unique experience relative to tabletop MTG.

The new format—and booster associated with the format—will be released on Dec. 9.

Along with the new format, there will be numerous buffs and nerfs to cards whenever they are used specifically inside the format. In other formats, the cards will operate as they normally do.

Booster packs for Alchemy will go on sale in the MTGA store for 1,000 gold. Players can also get 15 packs for 3,000 gems. These prices are identical to what players pay for Standard set booster packs now.

Additionally, players will be able to get one bundle specifically made for the new format. The bundle will have 20 Alchemy boosters and cost 3,000 gems or 15,000 gold. For comparison, 3,000 gems is the cost of two Draft events. That amount of gold is worth one and a half Draft events. So if you’re trying to get the most value out of your Alchemy bundle, you might want to start saving gold for next week.