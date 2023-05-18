MTG Barcelona Mystery Draft bundle price spikes, but within reason

The Secret Lair drops for MagicCon Barcelona became available today for a limited time, featuring two Magic: The Gathering options, with the Draft bundle priced higher than it was for MagicCon Minneapolis.

At the start of the MTG 2022-2023 season, Pro Tour tournaments returned and featured at MagicCon festivals around the globe. The first two MagicCon festivals were in Philadelphia and Minneapolis. A Secret Lair bundle called Festival in a Box was offered to fans and players who couldn’t make the festivals, showcasing a variety of MTG products.

Collectors can order one of two Festival in a Box bundles, celebrating MagicCon Barcelona: Drafter’s Dream bundle and the Commander Fan Bundle. The Drafter’s Dream bundle contains similar products to the bundle that was offered through the Philadelphia and Minneapolis MagicCon Secret Lair drops, but the Barcelona version is priced $50 higher.

All contents of the Barcelona MagicCon Festival in a Box

Contents of the Draft bundle are slightly different from Minneapolis, containing a Dominaria Remastered Draft booster box instead of a ONE Draft booster box. Fans can purchase the Secret Lair Drafter’s Dream bundle for $319.99.

Image via WotC

One Mystery Booster Convention Edition booster box

One BRO Draft booster box

One Dominaria Remastered Draft booster box

One foil Arcane Signet

One Relentless Rats card

The price difference between the two Draft booster boxes is around $40 on the secondary market, according to TCGPlayer. Add it’s possible that inflation drove up the Mystery Booster Convention Edition booster box price heading into MagicCon Barcelona, despite a slight decrease in price on the secondary market.

In addition to the MagicCon Barcelona Draft Dream bundle is the Commander Fan bundle, priced at $299.99. The bundle also comes with a Mystery Booster Convention Edition booster box, along with six preconstructed Commander decks.

Image via WotC

One Mystery Booster Convention Edition booster box

One Party Time Commander Precon from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate

One Mind Flayarrrs Commander Precon from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate

One Draconic Commander Precon from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate

One Exit from Exile Commander Precon from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate

One Mishra’s Burnished Banner Commander Precon from BRO

One Urza’s Iron Alliance Commander Precon from BRO

One foil Arcane Signet

One Relentless Rats card

Are the MTG Secret Lair Barcelona Festival in a Box bundles worth the money?

Most unopened Mystery Booster Convention Edition booster boxes have a market value of around $270 to $280 on the secondary market, with some charging up to $350. Once the box is cracked open, though, the overall worth gets shifted over to the value of individual cards.

Collectors who plan on flipping the contents of the Drafter’s Dream bundle will want to purchase the Barcelona version, even if it is priced higher than it was for MagicCon Minneapolis.

The same can be said for the Commander Fan bundle, as each of the Commander preconstructed decks offered in the Secret Lair drop are valued between $40 and $50 on the secondary market. And even if the Commander Precons are cracked open and used, each contains several cards worth money when sold as a single.

