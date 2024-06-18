MTG Assassin’s Creed Freerunning mechanic, explained

The Magic: The Gathering mechanic Freerunning, featured in the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set, is tapping into the world of stealthy freelancers for hire.

What is the MTG Freerunning mechanic in Assassin’s Creed?

Use your mana wisely. Image via WotC

Freerunning is the new face MTG mechanic of the Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set. The ability provides an alternative cost to cast spells after the attack stage. The mechanic is a variation of Ninjutsu, requiring either an assassin or your commander to deal combat damage during that turn for Freerunning to activate.

Here are the rules for the MTG mechanic Freerunning.

An assassin or commander you control during that turn must deal combat damage for the Freerunning alternative cost to become active.

You can steal an opponent’s assassin or commander and the mechanic still works.

The mana cost of a card with Freerunning doesn’t change even when the casting cost is reduced.

You can choose to pay the Freerunning casting cost.

What are the upsides and downsides to MTG Freerunning mechanic?

Cards like Achilles Davenport lose value when entering the battlefield during the second main phase. Image via WotC

Reducing the casting cost of a spell is always an upside in MTG. This is especially true for Sorcery speed spells that benefit your hand, like the Assassin’s Creed Uncommons, Eagle Vision, and Petty Larceny.

The downside to Freerunning is you can’t cast your reduced spells until after the combat stage is over. It’s a significant downside to the mechanic since “enters the battlefield” triggers won’t activate before combat and creatures with Haste can’t take advantage of their keyword mechanic. MTG cards that provide an extra combat phase typically activate before the second main phase when you’ll be playing Freerunning creatures at a reduced casting cost.

How Freerunning mechanic works in MTG Commander format

The Freerunning mechanic activates whenever an assassin or commander you control deals combat damage. Your commander doesn’t have to be an assassin for the Freerunning mechanic to activate. And it doesn’t even have to be your commander that deals the damage, as long as you’re in control of the commander during that turn.

