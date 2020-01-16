The highly-anticipated Theros: Beyond Death set has officially launched in MTG Arena, featuring 254 new cards, events, gameplay upgrades, cosmetics, and more.

Set releases in MTG Arena, like Theros: Beyond Death (THB), contain a massive amount of information regarding changes and updates to the client, along with specific interactions regarding the new cards. The MTGA January update also included changes to the Mastery system, including rewards and levels. A full breakdown of the THB Mastery Pass can be found here.

THB card interactions

Several of the new THB cards require special interactions concerning when to enter the full control mode, mechanics, and the stack.

Titans

Titans Kroxa, Titan of Death’s Hunger, and Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath are sent to the graveyard upon entering the battlefield unless they’ve used the Escape mechanic. There’s an option to sacrifice the elder giant prior to it entering the graveyard with Witch’s Oven, but players must either put a hold on the phase or enter full control.

Nightmare Shephard

Disabling the “Auto Order Triggered Abilities” under gameplay settings allows a player to mouse over each trigger to pull the corresponding creature from the graveyard.

Nyx Lotus

A devotion count will display on the Nyx Lotus badge and it’ll always be the maximum amount. Players can opt to manually tap or hover over spells to see what the auto-tap feature will use.

Storm Herald

Storm Herald lets players bring auras back from the graveyard to the battlefield. Players must choose what each aura will be attached to a specific creature before any enter the battlefield.

Whirlwind Denial

This counterspell requires players to pay one spell/ability at a time. Each spell/ability being paid for is highlighted on the stack.

Gameplay updates

There are two major updates that have taken place with the release of the THB set. New cards added to a player’s library are now noted with a tab above them and when cracked open via booster packs. But these tabs aren’t present when playing in a Sealed or Draft tournament. Once the game is closed, the tabs will remove themselves. Players can mouse over the tabs to remove them, too.

Arranging decks also got a tad easier with a new “favorite” option, along with updates to the drop-down organization tabs.

Other important updates include a tab to note who an enchantment belongs to when on an opponent’s creature and going full control will disable auto-tap. Players also don’t have to mouse over a card to see an adjusted cost of a spell caused by an ability or effect from another permanent. A full list of all MTGA gameplay updates can be found here.

January MTG Arena events

With the addition of the THB set comes a handful of new events and tournaments.

Sealed Theros: Beyond Death: Jan. 16 to Feb. 9

Brawlers’ Guildhall: Jan 16 to Feb. 13

Traditional Draft:Theros: Beyond Death: Jan. 20 to April 16

Standard Metagame Challenge: Jan. 24 to 27

Ranked Draft Theros: Beyond Death: Jan. 31 to Feb. 14

Theros Beyond Death Set Constructed: Feb. 2 to 5

Standard Treasure: Feb. 9 to 12

THB Cosmetics

Several new cosmetics are available with the January MTGA update, including individual card styles and bundles. A full list of cosmetic prices and additions can be found here.

A number of the new card styles and some older versions are only available for a short time.

Ox of Agonas

Atris, Oracle of Half-Truths

Polukranos, Unchained

Midnight Reaper

Chandra’s Spitfire

Rotting Regisaur

Thought Erasure

Several items are no longer available in the MTG Arena store.

Elspeth Play Pre-order bundle

Ashiok Pack Pre-order bundle

Adventure Abound bundle

Animated Armory bundle

Court Knights bundle

Familiar Faces bundle

Aggressive Negotiations

Uncovered Artifacts bundle

Standard 2020 Rotation bundle

Throne of Eldraine Mastery Pass

Bug fixes