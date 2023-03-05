MTG Arena support drops the ball with Hall of Famer Martin Jůza

Showcasing Draft and Historic gameplay on MTG Arena, the Arena Open today had a potential glitch that caused Magic: The Gathering Hall of Fame Pro player Martin Jůza to lose a game despite trying to reach out to Wizards of the Coast for support.

The Arena Open is a digital tournament on MTG Arena that is open to all players who are willing to pay an entry fee and compete over the course of two days, with the potential to win up to $2,000. Featuring gameplay in ONE Draft during day one and the Historic format on day two, a possible bug disrupted service today that cost MTG Hall of Fame Pro Martin Jůza his game.

Up a game and in a winning spot, i get disconnected from arena and when I manage to log back in, i cant make any game actions, eventually timing out and losing despite being connected to the internet and to the game. @MTG_Arena help pls? — Martin Jůza (@MartinJuza) March 5, 2023

The potential MTG Arena bug disconnected Jůza from the client and his game. He was able to log back into the client and the game but couldn’t make any game actions.

To make matters worse, the game was prompting Jůza with a warning message that said if he didn’t act, it’d be the same as conceding the game. Jůza posted a video on Twitter showing that he had qualified to compete on day two of the Arena Open, that he was connected to the internet at the time of the message, and his inability to play any of his cards.

Prior to posting the video, Jůza had immediately reached out to MTG Arena support on Twitter, followed up by submitting a support ticket that resulted in an error message and a “please try again.”

It is unknown if WotC or MTG Arena support has reached out to Jůza following the incident and if other players have experienced a similar issue during the Arena Open today. Dot Esports reached out to WotC and has not received a response at the time of writing.