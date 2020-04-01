MTG Arena Ranked details arrive for April season

The April MTG Arena season has begun and it’ll include the launch of Magic’s new set, Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths.

Wizards of the Coast revealed details for the April season yesterday, along with seven available seats for top-ranked Mythic Points players into the Rivals League for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

The April 2020 Ranked Season details are here! The season ends April 30 at 12:00 PT (19:00 UTC). Top 1,200 Mythic Ranked players in Constructed or Limited at the end of this season will be eligible to compete in the May 16, 2020: Mythic Qualifier. https://t.co/jew1flqWBL — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) March 31, 2020

The season runs from March 31 to April 30, in which the top 1,200 Mythic Ranked players in Constructed or Limited will be eligible to compete in the Mythic Qualifier Zendikar Rising on May 16. There are several Arena events already scheduled for April, along with additional ones being added with the launch of IKO on April 16.

Historic Ranked: Running from March 12 to April 16 in the Historic Constructed format.

Traditional Historic Ranked: Running from March 12 to April 16 in the Historic Constructed format.

Ranked THB Draft: Running from March March 19 to April 17.

Ranked C19 Draft: Running from March 27 to April 3 in the Historic Draft format.

Ranked C20 Draft: Running from April 17 to May 1.

WotC also revealed the rewards for April in MTG Arena that include IKO booster packs and card styles.

Bronze: One Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths booster pack.

Silver: One Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths booster pack and 500 gold.

Gold: Two Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths booster packs, 1,000 gold, and a Soul-Guide Lantern Card Style.

Platinum: Three Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths booster packs, 1,000 gold, and a Nightmare Shepherd Card Style.

Diamond: Four Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths booster packs and 1,000 gold.

Mythic: Five Ikoria: Lair of the Behemoths booster packs and 1,000 gold.

To earn rewards within the April 2020 season, Arena players need to have played a minimum of one Ranked game within a Magic format. The April Ranked season within MTG Arena ends on April 30 at 2pm CT.