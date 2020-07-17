MTG Arena patch 1.10: Full notes and updates

From the launch of Jumpstart to a number of events and new cosmetic bundles, MTG Arena patch 1.10 has a little something for everyone.
Patch 1.10 contains the launch of Jumpstart, over 500 cards that are legal to play in Historic, and are played via an event that has players mashing together two booster packs packed with Magic: The Gathering tribal themes. Everything you need to know about playing Jumpstart can be found here.
Events
The month of July has several options for Premier Draft. Core Set 2021 will run throughout the entire patch, along with short term Drafts featuring Throne of Eldraine and Dominaria.
Also taking place is The Festival of Time: Flash Forward event that features preconstructed two-color decks consisting of cards that aren’t rotating out in the fall. And the Festival of Time: Historic Super-Singleton event that features single copy 100 card decks using cards only legal in the Historic format.
Premier Draft
- July 24 to July 31: Throne of Eldraine
- July 31 to August 13: Dominaria
Quick Draft
- July 24 to August 7: Theros Beyond Death
- August 7 to August 21: Core Set 2021
Other events
- July 16 to August 16: Jumpstart
- July 18 to 19: Red Bull Untapped International Qualifier Online 3
- July 25 to July 29: Festival of Time: Flash Forward
- July 25 to 26: Players Tour Finals
- August 1 to August 2: Arena Open
- August 1: Players Tour Finals top-eight
- August 8 to August 13: Festival of Time: Historic Super-Singleton
FNM Home
Friday Night Magic events in the MTG Arena 1.10 patch include Historic all-acess, Jumpstart, and Historic Pauper.
- July 17: No specific event, allowing players to compete in any active events available.
- July 24: Historic All Access event that allows competitors to play with any Historic legal decks, whether they own the cards or not.
- July 31: Jumpstart Decks with a variety of Jumpstart deck options.
- August 7: Historic Pauper that includes only Common cards in a Constructed Historic format.
Cosmetic bundles
Cosmetic bundles arriving in MTG Arena via the 1.10 patch include borderless planeswalker bundles from multiple sets and Unstable lands.
Unstable Lands Bundle
- Contains Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest basic lands from the Unstable Set.
- Cost is 12,500 gold or 2,500 gems
Eldraine Borderless Planeswalkers
- Garruk, Cursed Huntsman Borderless card style
- The Royal Scions Borderless card style
- Cost is 3,200 gold or 640 gems
Theros Borderless Planeswalkers
- Ashiok, Nightmare Muse Borderless card style
- Calix, Destiny’s Hand Borderless card style
- Elspeth, Sun’s Nemesis Borderless card style
- Cost is 4,800 gold or 960 gems
Ikoira Borderless Planeswalkers
- Narset of the Ancient Way Borderless card style
- Vivien, Monsters’ Advocate Borderless card style
- Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast Borderless cards style
- Cost is 4,800 gold or 960 gems
M21 Borderless Planeswalkers
- Ugin, the Spirit Dragon Borderless card style
- Basri Ket Borderless card style
- Chandra, Heart of Fire Borderless card style
- Garruk, Unleashed Borderless card style
- Liliana, Waker of the Dead Borderless card style
- Teferi, Master of Time Borderless card style
- Cost is 9,600 gold or 1,920 gems
Bug fixes
- Titles of M21 Showcase lands are no longer off-set on the battlefield.
- Players can now correctly mute the M21 Dog pet.
- Fixed a bug where “Can’t be countered” abilities still apply when their source was phased out.
- Fixed an issue where the deckbuilder would become unresponsive when opening the full-screen deck view.
- Fixed an issue where, when ordering replacement effects, spells cast as Adventures that create replacement effects were showing up with missing art and text.
- Repositioned opponent’s remaining timeout UI to get out from under other UI elements.
- Godzilla lands now show up alongside other basic lands in the deck builder.
- Mutated cards with card styles should now show up correctly in the View Mutations browser.
- Cleaned up how cards with cardstyles display abilities on the stack. Fixed errors where the wrong asset was being applied, leading to cards displaying with elements from two styles.
- Fixed minor visual issues with the presentation of Adventure text boxes on the stack.
- Fixed the player draft “table” showing up behind the draft cards.
- Added missing localization to the advanced search terms.
- Activated abilities that were sometimes causing old style badges to show up have been resolved.
- Fixed minor graphical issues on planeswalkers displayed in “tucked exile” under other cards on the battlefield.