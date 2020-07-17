MTG Arena patch 1.10: Full notes and updates

From Jumpstart to esports, summer in Arena is packed with gameplay options.

From the launch of Jumpstart to a number of events and new cosmetic bundles, MTG Arena patch 1.10 has a little something for everyone.

Patch 1.10 contains the launch of Jumpstart, over 500 cards that are legal to play in Historic, and are played via an event that has players mashing together two booster packs packed with Magic: The Gathering tribal themes. Everything you need to know about playing Jumpstart can be found here.

Events

The month of July has several options for Premier Draft. Core Set 2021 will run throughout the entire patch, along with short term Drafts featuring Throne of Eldraine and Dominaria.

Also taking place is The Festival of Time: Flash Forward event that features preconstructed two-color decks consisting of cards that aren’t rotating out in the fall. And the Festival of Time: Historic Super-Singleton event that features single copy 100 card decks using cards only legal in the Historic format.

Premier Draft

July 24 to July 31: Throne of Eldraine

July 31 to August 13: Dominaria

Quick Draft

July 24 to August 7: Theros Beyond Death

August 7 to August 21: Core Set 2021

Other events

July 16 to August 16: Jumpstart

July 18 to 19: Red Bull Untapped International Qualifier Online 3

July 25 to July 29: Festival of Time: Flash Forward

July 25 to 26: Players Tour Finals

August 1 to August 2: Arena Open

August 1: Players Tour Finals top-eight

August 8 to August 13: Festival of Time: Historic Super-Singleton

FNM Home

Friday Night Magic events in the MTG Arena 1.10 patch include Historic all-acess, Jumpstart, and Historic Pauper.

July 17: No specific event, allowing players to compete in any active events available.

July 24: Historic All Access event that allows competitors to play with any Historic legal decks, whether they own the cards or not.

July 31: Jumpstart Decks with a variety of Jumpstart deck options.

August 7: Historic Pauper that includes only Common cards in a Constructed Historic format.

Cosmetic bundles

Cosmetic bundles arriving in MTG Arena via the 1.10 patch include borderless planeswalker bundles from multiple sets and Unstable lands.

Unstable Lands Bundle

Contains Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest basic lands from the Unstable Set.

Cost is 12,500 gold or 2,500 gems

Eldraine Borderless Planeswalkers

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman Borderless card style

The Royal Scions Borderless card style

Cost is 3,200 gold or 640 gems

Theros Borderless Planeswalkers

Ashiok, Nightmare Muse Borderless card style

Calix, Destiny’s Hand Borderless card style

Elspeth, Sun’s Nemesis Borderless card style

Cost is 4,800 gold or 960 gems

Ikoira Borderless Planeswalkers

Narset of the Ancient Way Borderless card style

Vivien, Monsters’ Advocate Borderless card style

Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast Borderless cards style

Cost is 4,800 gold or 960 gems

M21 Borderless Planeswalkers

Ugin, the Spirit Dragon Borderless card style

Basri Ket Borderless card style

Chandra, Heart of Fire Borderless card style

Garruk, Unleashed Borderless card style

Liliana, Waker of the Dead Borderless card style

Teferi, Master of Time Borderless card style

Cost is 9,600 gold or 1,920 gems

Bug fixes