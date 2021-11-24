MTG Arena Nov. 24 announcements: Full notes and updates

Here are the MTG Arena events and updates heading into the holidays.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed a number of events taking place within MTG Arena over the coming weeks, along with plans to resolve the Innistrad: Crimson Vow update issues.

Following problems with the Nov. 18 update to MTG Arena, the patch was eventually reverted. WotC has scheduled an update with those original changes to take place on Nov. 29. And on Dec. 1, MTG Arena will be down for a short time due to a separate update.

A number of events are scheduled to take place within MTG Arena over Thanksgiving and in early December. From Dec. 4 to 5, the MTG Arena Open returns, showcasing gameplay in VOW Traditional Draft. And during the holiday week, players can earn cosmetics and gold via the Wedding Crashers and The Gathering events.

MTG Arena events

The Gathering, an MTG Arena all-access Singleton event, is scheduled to take place from Nov. 24 to 28. Players can build a 60-card deck with any Standard-legal card without having to worry about unlocking cards with Wildcards. Singleton events can only have one copy of a card within the 60-card deck. The first win rewards players with a Cathartic Reunion card sleeve and a second win contains an Halana and Alena avatar. There’s no entry fee and MTG Arena players can compete any number of times.

Wedding Crashers will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8. The Standard event allows for up to three copies of each card for a 60-card deck. Upon casting a spell that matches a spell in your graveyard or on the battlefield, you collect two Blood tokens. The format for Wedding Crashers is best-of-one with up to four wins or two losses. The banned cards are Grand Master of Flowers, Legion Angel, Omnath, Locus of Creation, Wretched Throng, and Yasharn, Implacable Earth.

Rewards include Showcase Fang card styles and gold. An entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems is required to participate in the Wedding Crashers MTG Arena event.

Zero wins: One card style

One win: 500 gold and two cards styles

Two wins: 1,000 gold and two card styles

Three wins: 1,500 gold and a total of three card styles

Four wins: 2,500 gold and a total of three card styles

Available cards with the Showcase Fang card style are Alluring Suitor, Belligerent Guest, Blood Hypnotist, Bloodcrazed Socialite, Bloodsworn Squire, Bloodtithe Harvester, Bloodvial Purveyor, Cemetery Gatekeeper, Falkenrath Celebrants, Falenrath Forebear, Gluttonous Guest, Innocent Traveler, Odric, Blood Cursed, Restless Bloodseeker, Runo Stromkirk, Skulking Killer, Sorin the Mirthless, Unholy Officiant, and Welcoming Vampire.

Other events

Midweek Magic Nov. 23 to 25: Artisan

Midweek Magic Nov. 30 to Dec. 2: On the Edge

Quick Draft Nov. 12 to 26: Zendikar Rising

Quick Draft Nov. 26 to Dec. 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Quick Draft Dec. 10 to 24: Kaldheim

November Ranked season

The November MTG Arena Ranked season runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30. Rewards include MID booster packs, gold, and card styles.

Bronze: One booster pack

Silver: One booster pack and 500 gold

Gold: Two booster packs, 1,000 gold, and a Dissipate card style

Platinum: Three booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Dissipate card style, and a Fateful Absence card style

Diamond: Four booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Dissipate card style, and a Fateful Absence card style

Mythic: Five booster packs, 1,000 gold, a Dissipate card style, and a Fateful Absence card style

December Ranked season

The December MTG Arena Ranked season will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31. Rewards for the upcoming season include VOW booster packs, gold, and card styles.