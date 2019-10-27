MTG Arena MCQ metagame is a hot Oko mess

Day two of the Mythic Championship Qualifiers (MCQ) has begun in MTG Arena. The metagame is favoring Oko, Thief of Crowns following the Field of the Dead ban.

On Oct. 24, Field of the Dead was banned from Standard. The emergency scheduled Banned and Restricted announcement from Wizards of the Coast was in response to the Mythic Championship V meta. in which Field of the Dead was in over 40 percent of the decks.

With the MCQ beginning on Oct. 26, players who qualified by ranking in the top 1,000 within Magic Arena had little time to construct new decks. The short time restraints have led to an Oko disaster, with the planeswalker consuming the metagame in day two of the Mythic Championship Qualifiers.

Robert Taylor 🔜 CommandFest Chicago on Twitter @ArenaDecklists Day 2 metagame: Sultai Food 36 Simic Food 22 Golgari Adventures 8 Bant Food 6 Gruul Aggro 6 Golgari Lucky Adventures 3 Simic Flash 3 Bant Ramp 2 Jund Aristocats 2 4c Planeswalker Fires 1 Azorius Control 1 Esper Dance 1 Grixis Fires 1 Izzet Flash 1 Jeskai Fires 1 Mardu Knights 1

Oko, Thief of Crowns is by far the best planeswalker in the Throne of Eldraine set. And. according to MTG Goldfish, the best performing deck at MCV was Bant Food (Oko), over Bant Golos (Field of the Dead).

Given the current statistics from the Standard meta, it’s hardly a surprise that so many players chose Oko-based decks for the MCQ’s. But it’s not just in Standard.

Oko is dominating this weekend in the MTG Arena Brawl Launch event too, leaving many in the Magic community wondering why Field of the Dead was the only banned card earlier in the week.

Only the top sixteen players from the day two Mythic Championship Qualifiers will advance on to MCVII, which is scheduled to run from Dec. 6 to 8.