MTG Arena Innistrad: Crimson Vow pre-order bundle reveals Olivia and Sorin card names

A Magic: The Gathering vampire wedding is the backdrop for Innistrad: Crimson Vow with the Arena pre-order bundles containing bats, Sorin Markov, and Olivia Voldaren.

Scheduled to release on Nov. 11 via MTG Arena, Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW) contains a full set of cards, along with new and returning mechanics. Wizards of the Coast released the MTG Arena pre-order bundle dates and contents today, revealing the card names Olivia: Crimson Bride and Sorin the Mirthless. Pre-order sales begin on Oct. 28 and will run up until VOW is released digitally on Nov. 11.

VOW pack bundle

A pre-order pack bundle includes 50 VOW booster packs for $49.99, along with cosmetics and a card.

50 VOW booster packs

A Crimson Bride card sleeve

One Olivia, Crimson Bride card

One Olivia, Crimson Bride art style

VOW play bundle

Limited tokens and the battle pass are the focus of the VOW play bundle. The bundle also includes cosmetics, a pet, and a card.

VOW Mastery Pass

A blood bat pet

Three VOW Player Draft tokens

One VOW Sealed token

One Sorin the Mirthless card

One Sorin the Mirthless art style

One Sorin the Mirthless card sleeve

The focus of the Innistrad story has shifted from werewolves to vampires with both creature types getting supported within the new set. Spoilers for VOW will begin on Oct. 28, with daily drops taking place through Nov. 4.

An event on MTG Arena highlighting the MID story will also take place from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4. The Edge of Night event has a Standard Singleton format that also contains a Nightfall emblem. Matches are best-of-one with a four-win or two-loss structure. An entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems is required to participate in the event. Players will earn gold and card styles as rewards.