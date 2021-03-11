MTG Arena Historic Anthology IV: Events and updates

The month of March has new cards arriving in the Historic format and events in all formats.

Wizards of the Coast is dropping another 25 cards into MTG Arena Historic, along with a full month of events in March and minor updates.

The Historic format in MTG Arena will get a total of 25 cards added to it on March 11 via the Anthology Four bundle. Included in the Magic Arena update is a new Amon-cat pet that players can purchase in the MTGA store, a number of general updates and fixes, and new events for the month of March.

March events

With the addition of Historic Anthology Four, a special Historic Shakeup will launch on March 12. There is no entry fee for the MTG Arena special event and it will run until the end of the month. Other special events taking place is the On the Edge festival and Historic Brawl festival.

Premier Drafts

War of the Spark: March 12 to 26

Core Sets: March 26 to April 2

Quick Draft

Kaldheim: March 12 to April 2

FNM events

Historic: March 12

Standard Shakeup: March 19

Pauper: March 26

Other events

Historic Shakeup: March 12 to April 2

Historic Artisan: March 13 to March 16

On the Edge festival: March 20 to 23

Historic Brawl festival: March 27 to April 1

Updates

Players can now search for cards with the “Energy” symbol by typing “o:energy” in the search bar of the deck builder. Improvements were also made towards matches connecting and stack animations. Lands that have multiple Glittering Frost Enchantments have consecutive mana wheels added to them and the cancel button will go into a hidden mode when a match is found. If the match fails to start, the cancel button will reappear.

The new Historic Anthology Four Bundle will launch on March 11 and can be purchased in the MTG Arena store for 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold.