Historic Anthology IV will introduce 25 new MTG cards to Historic

Historic is getting a 25-card boost with the fourth edition of the Historic Anthology series dropping on March 11.

From March 11 to June 10, the Historic Anthology bundle will be available in the Magic Arena store and purchasing it will provide four copies of each card in the collection. The bundle will cost 4,000 Gems or 25,000 Gold​. These cards can also be crafted using wildcards.

The upcoming Historic Anthology brings Death’s Shadow to Historic, the centerpiece of the powerful Modern strategy Jund Shadow. Jund Sacrifice decks are dominant in Historic, so the mana base to support Jund decks is there. There may be a strong Historic Jund Shadow variant in the next few months.

Thraben Inspector is being introduced into the format to give white decks another solid option in the one-drop slot.

Marit Lage’s Slumber is an exciting addition with Kaldheim bringing a lot of snow permanents to Historic. The legendary enchantment is an explosive finisher for snow decks. Coldsteel Heart will be a more reliable option for Historic snow decks looking for a boost.

All of these cards will be legal in Historic in time for the Kaldheim Championship on March 26 to 28.

Here are the 25 cards available in Historic Anthology Four.

Creatures

Death’s Shadow Hamza, Guardian of Arashin Sawtusk Demolisher Thraben Inspector Ammit Eternal Abomination of Llanowar Lys Alana Huntmaster Flameblade Adept Goblin Gaveleer Iceberg Cancrix Adorned Pouncer

Death’s Shadow

Thraben Inspector

Adorned Pouncer

Iceberg Cancrix

Goblin Gaveleer

Flameblade Adept

Abomination of Llanowar

Lys Alana Huntmaster

Hamza, Guardian of Arashin

Ammit Eternal

Sawtusk Demolisher

Instants and Sorceries

Harmless Offering Triumphant Reckoning Declaration in Stone Think Twice Spider Spawning Collected Conjuring

Triumphant Reckoning

Declaration in Stone

Think Twice

Spider Spawning

Harmless Offering

Collected Conjuring

Artifacts, Enchantments, and Lands

Inspiring Statuary Coldsteel Heart Faith of the Devoted Torment of Scarabs Bonesplitter Sword of Body and Mind Blinkmoth Nexus

Marit Lage’s Slumber

Sword of Body and Mind

Bonesplitter

Torment of Scarabs

Faith of the Devoted

Inspiring Statuary

Coldsteel Heart

Blinkmoth Nexus

The Historic Anthology series is a way to expand Historic outside of Arena Standard sets that have rotated out. Previous Anthologies brought format staples like Thoughtseize, Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger, and Maelstrom Pulse.

All images via Wizards of the Coast.