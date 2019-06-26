MTG Arena has code for one of three Mythic Rare cards

Honoring the upcoming Core Set 2020, MTG Arena is giving away one of three randomly drawn Mythic Rare Magic: The Gathering cards with a promo code.

With many expecting M20 to change the metagame around in Standard on MTG Arena, Wizards of the Coast is giving away a copy of either Nicol Bolas Dragon-God, Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice, or Hydroid Krasis with the code “MYTHICMAGIC.” The Code expires on July 2 with the release of Core Set 2020 on MTG Arena.

Typing in the code will produce one of the three Mythic Rare cards and can only be used on time per account. Be sure to type in the code with caps, as MTG Arena store code is cap-sensitive. Each of the three cards being given away honor the previous expansions of War of the Spark, Ravnica Allegiance, and Guilds of Ravnica.

In addition to giving away free cards, MTG Arena is offering a pre-order for Core Set 2020. This bundle costs $50 and provides the player with 50 booster packs, along with one copy of Chandra, Awakened Inferno. This equates to five free booster packs when using the pre-order as opposed to gems after Core Set 2020 releases.

MTG Arena players can also score planeswalker stained-glass card styles while the promo codes last. These are cosmetic, however, and not real cards. The following is the codes for the cosmetic stained-glass planeswalker cards.

OVERTHEMOON for Arlinn, Voice of the Pack

INNERDEMON for Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted

SHEILDSUP for Teyo, the Sheildmage

WRITTENINSTONE for Nahiri, Storm of the Stone

ENLIGHTENME for Narset, Parter of Veils

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 releases on July 12, but on MTG Arena, the M20 set releases early on July 2.