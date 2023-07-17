MTG Arena gives away 100 free gems for limited time after Daily Deal error

A Wizards of the Coast mistake made during the Magic: The Gathering Arena Daily Deal on July 17 has been resolved and corrected with all players getting free gems.

Daily Deals on MTG Arena range from card styles and sleeves to gems and gold. A typical Daily Deal that offers gems gives players 400 gems if they purchase the deal with 300 gems or 1,500 gold. Most players use gems as an entry fee to an event or to purchase deals in the store. The July 17 Daily Deal had many in the Magic community wondering if the deal had changed, with 400 gems getting offered through a purchase of 380 gems or 1,900 gold.

WotC resolved the glitched price shortly after the MTG Arena Daily Deal went live, pulling it from the deals and issuing 100 free gems for players to claim upon checking their mail within the client.

There’s a catch to the 100 free gems, though. Players have to log into MTG Arena and claim the 100 free gems before the July 18 update. Once the July 17 Daily Deals switch over the next day, the free gem deal will get removed from players’ mail.

Players who are able to collect the 100 free MTG Arena gems can use them to play The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) Quick Draft or Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty (NEO) Premier Draft. And if Limited play isn’t a viable option, players can spend 5,000 gems to collect all the full-art LTR land skins.

All MTG Arena Daily Deals typically reset at around 4am CT.

