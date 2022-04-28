MTG Arena codes: Full list of active codes

You can earn booster packs, experience, and cosmetics through a number of active Magic: The Gathering Arena codes.

Wizards of the Coast will offer players three free booster packs via MTG Arena with each Standard-legal set release. Players can also cash in on active cosmetic and experience codes, along with a special promo code pack from playing Friday Night Magic.

Streets of New Capenna

Showcasing five three-color crime boss families, Streets of New Capenna digitally launched on April 28. Players can gain five free card sleeves, representing the five families, along with three free SNC booster packs.

READTHEFINEPRINT : Brokers sleeve

: Brokers sleeve FUNISNTFREE : Cabaretti sleeve

: Cabaretti sleeve ALWAYSFINISHTHEJOB : Riveteer sleeve

: Riveteer sleeve CRIMEISANARTFORM : Maestro sleeve

: Maestro sleeve INFORMATIONISPOWER : Obscura sleeve

: Obscura sleeve PLAYSNC: Three free SNC booster packs

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

The release of Neon Dynasty: A22 (the Alchemy expansion for NEO) provided players with the code PlayNEOAlchemy, allowing them to open three Kamigawa Alchemy booster packs.

Players can enter the PLAYNEO code to receive three free NEO booster packs.

MTG Arena Innistrad: Crimson Vow codes

Claim three free VOW booster packs with the code PLAYVOW.

MTG Arena Innistrad: Midnight Hunt codes

Players can claim three free MID booster packs with the code PLAYMID.

MTG Arena Dungeon & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms codes

Claim three free AFR booster packs with the code: PLAYDnD. Codes are redeemed in the MTG Arena store.

MTG Arena Strixhaven University card sleeves codes

Free card sleeves representing each of the five colleges at Strixhaven University are available within MTG Arena. Codes are good for one-time use per account.

ArtClub: Prismari College card sleeve

DebateDuelists: Silverquill College card sleeve

MathWhizzes: Quandrix College card sleeve

RockJocks: Lorehold College card sleeve

SwampPunks: Witherbloom College card sleeve

MTG Arena booster pack codes

Set release codes offer players three free booster packs from that set. Older sets that are still Standard-legal, like Throne of Eldraine, no longer have a valid booster pack code. But there are some active Historic booster pack codes. Friday Night Magic codes are obtained through a player’s local game store if it’s a part of the Wizards Play Network.

PlayStrixhaven (three STX booster packs)

PlayKaldheim (three KHM booster packs)

TryKaldesh (one Remasterd booster pack)

PlayTheros (three THB booster packs)

PlayIkoria (three IKO booster packs)

PlayM21 (three M21 booster packs)

Play Zendikar (three ZNR booster packs)

FNMatHome (one promo pack in conjunction with LGS)

PlayAllegiance (three Ravnica Allegiance booster packs)

PlayRavnica (three Guilds of Ravnica booster packs)

PlayWarSpark (three WAR booster packs)

Experience codes

There are only two experience codes active at time of writing. It’s unknown when they’ll expire or if WotC plans to add any new XP codes in the future.

Level up two levels: RestorativeBurst

Level up 2,000 XP: LevelUp

Arena card styles codes

Card style codes vary with their expiration dates. Some older cards still have valid codes while newer cosmetic codes, like the ZendikarLands code, expired just prior to the release of KHM in MTG Arena.

EnlightenMe: Narset, Parter of Veils WAR glass card style

WrittenInStone: Nahiri, Storm of Stone WAR glass card style

ShieldsUp: Teyo, the shieldmage WAR glass card style

InnerDemon: Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted WAR glass card style

OverTheMoon: Arlinn, Voice of the Pack WAR glass card style

ShinyGoblinPirate: Fanatical Firebrand M19 card style

SparkleDruid: Druid of the Cowl M19 card style

FoilFungus: Deathbloom Thallid M19 card style

ParallaxPortion: Revitalize M19 card style

SuperScry: Opt M19 card style

Other Arena codes

Codes in MTG Arena can only be redeemed once per account. Players can also earn six Arena booster pack redemption codes from the purchase of a tabletop pre-release box. Planeswalker tabletop decks offer codes for each card in the deck on Arena and Secret Lair drops typically offer special alternative-art codes. Twitch Prime will also periodically contain loot in the form of a preconstructed MTG Arena deck.

Update March 17 6:15pm CT: A code was added for Kamigawa Alchemy booster packs.

Update April 28 1:15pm CT: Codes were updated following the release of Streets of New Capenna.