MTG Arena free pack code returns with Theros: Beyond Death

The digital release of Theros: Beyond Death has finally arrived and with it comes a code to claim three free booster packs in MTG Arena.

Wizards of the Coast has secretly surprised its player base with the return of the set release promo code. Players can enter “PlayTheros” in the MTG Arena store and receive three free THB booster packs.

Returning to the plane of Theros, the THB set has a total of 254 cards. Opening booster packs can earn players wild cards, and with 53 Rare and 15 Mythic Rare cards in the set, cracking packs helps players get those wild and necessary cards. There are also 80 Uncommon, which includes demigods, and 101 Common cards.

Additional cards that aren’t in booster packs can still be unlocked with wildcards. These include cards like Athreos, Shroud-Veiled, the THB box promo, and Planeswalker Deck cards. The THB set also has several cycles that are worth adding to a player’s collection, including Gods, demigods, sagas, and omens.

Another way to claim free Magic Arena booster packs is by attending the tabletop prerelease of THB this coming weekend from Jan. 17 to 19. Each prerelease box contains a promo code for booster packs in MTG Arena. Codes contained in the prerelease box can only be used once.

Start cracking packs and unlocking Theros: Beyond Death cards in MTG Arena and get in on the tabletop action when the THB set officially releases on Jan. 24.