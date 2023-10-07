MTG Arena Championship standings, Draft and Historic Constructed

The first Magic: The Gathering Arena Championship of the 2023-2024 season featured 32 players from around the globe competing through Wilds of Eldraine Draft and Historic Constructed.

Players competed over the course of two days, Oct. 7 to 8, with the top two earning a direct invite to the 2023-2024 Magic World Championship. Arena Championships take place around every four months, with players qualifying through Play-In and Qualifier Weekend tournaments. Draft, which was just featured at MTG Worlds, starts off day one but isn’t featured during day two. Both days of the Arena Championship showcase gameplay through Historic Constructed.

Oct. 7, Arena Championship standings

A total of three rounds of Wilds of Eldraine took place first at the Arena Championship, followed by three more rounds of Historic Constructed. Going 3-0 during the WOE Draft rounds were Taylor Cobb, Michal Guldan, Alex Satltzman, and Shinya Saito.

Day one Draft standings | Image via WotC

All scores and standings at the MTG Arena Championship will be updated following Draft and Constructed rounds.

