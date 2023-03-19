MTG Arena Championship 2 standings and format for 2022-2023 season

The best Magic: The Gathering players around the globe returned to digitally organized play for the second MTG Arena Championship of the 2022-2023 season, with two earning a direct invite to Worlds.

For two days, from March 18 to 19, the second MTG Arena Championship features players like Yuta Takahashi, Jan Merkel, Simon Nielsen, Ondřej Stráský, Zach Barret, and Yukki Ichikawa. 32 players competed in the tournament, earning invites through digital events like Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekends. The two finalists at the second Arena Championship are invited to the 2022-2023 Magic World Championship in Las Vegas from Sept. 22 to 24.

Image via WotC

Two formats were featured at the second MTG Arena Championship—Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft and Historic. Six rounds were played during the first day, three in Draft and three in Historic, with all players advancing to day two. Jund Midrange and Kethis Combo were the two favorite decks for the Historic Constructed rounds, along with Mardu Reanimator and Rakdos Midrange.

March 19 Arena Championship 2 standings

Day one top-16 standings

Matti Kusima was the only MTG player to start day two of the Arena Championship undefeated, followed by Merkel and Nielsen at 5-1 on the Mardu Reanimator deck.

Three rounds of Historic were played during day two, determining the top eight. The top eight players then continued to play Historic Constructed in a single-elimination bracket, with the finals featuring best-of-three matches.